Accessorize in Style With New Broadway Pins Featuring Eartha Kitt, Julie Andrews, and Kristin Chenoweth

Broadway Pins has launched three new additions to their collection: Eartha Kitt, Julie Andrews, and Kristin Chenoweth! The new pins are available at broadwaypins.com for $10 each.

The company also has loads of other pins in stock now (some getting low so make sure you grab your faves).

Broadway Pins makes collectable Broadway-themed (mostly) enamel lapel pins for the passionate musical theatre fans. Wear your heart on your sleeve and your faves on your chest, bag or hat.

The site sells pins featuring Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, and more. Visit broadwaypins.com to check them out and purchase some for yourself.

