Abigail Barlow and James Hayden Rodriguez to Lead the Cast of Broadway-Bound INVINCIBLE at The Bourbon Room

The cast for the upcoming presentation of INVINCIBLE The Musical has been announced! INVINCIBLE The Musical is a new Broadway-Bound production featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo, music direction & arrangements by Jesse Vargas. The production is cast by Stewart / Whitley. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers.

The presentation includes Abigail Barlow (TikTok's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical) as Juliet, James Hayden Rodriguez (Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) as Romeo and will be joined by Joan Almedilla (Broadway's Miss Saigon) as Madam Capulet, Nicole Clemetson (Film: Parker & Olive and the Pressing F*cking Issues) as Nura, Carson Higgins (TV" ´America Idol") as Tybalt, Tickwanya Jones (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors), Janaya Mahealani Jones (Regional: Stephen King's "IT": A Musical Parody), Jordan Kai Burnett (5th Ave Theatre's Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion) as Benvolia, Jonathan Omar Mouton (TV: "The Voice" Season 21), Patrick Ortiz (Broadway's West Side Story) as Paris, Patrick Reilly (NYC: Afterglow. Film: Dating My Mother) as Friar, Kay Sibal, Krystle Simmons (National Tour: California Dreaming) as Madam Montague, J. Valerione (Regional: Big River, The Wiz) as Mercutio.

INVINCIBLE The Musical reimagines Shakespeare's timeless love story- Romeo and Juliet- for the 21st century through the iconic music of four-time Grammy Award winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. This wildly inventive new musical explores how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation. Join our star-crossed lovers in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly-elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. Through an intricate weaving of Benatar and Giraldo's riveting rock anthems and inspired new songs, INVINCIBLE The Musical imagines peace in a divided world.

A showcase of INVINCIBLE The Musical will be presented at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, CA on November 10th, 11th, & 12th.

For more information: InvincibleBroadway.com

Photo Credit: Igor Kasyanyuk & Linda Lenzi