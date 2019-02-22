Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix, Abby Mueller, Elena Shaddow, Conor Ryan and More Head to Birdland for HARMONY ON BROADWAY

Birdland Jazz Club, Brian Calì presents HARMONY ON BROADWAY on March 11th, at 7pm. Your favorite Broadway melodies, reimagined through Jake Odmark's incredible harmonic arrangements. Join us for an evening of beautiful harmonies sung by some of the best in the Broadway community.

HARMONY ON BROADWAY features Kirstin Maldonado, Abby Mueller, John Riddle, Natalie Weiss, Jacob Keith Watson, J Harrison Ghee, Alysha Deslorieux, Max Chernin, Vishal Vaidya, Catherine Ricafort, Blaine Krauss, Nasia Thomas, Joel Waggoner, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Conor Ryan, Raymond J Lee, Rachel Prather, Florrie Bagel, Elena Shadow, Alan Wiggins, Julian Decker, and Brian Calì. Hosted by Jake Odmark, with the Music Direction of David Rowen.

HARMONY ON BROADWAY plays Birdland Jazz Club(315 W 44th Street) on Monday, March 11th at 7pm. There are $30-$35 cover charge and a $10 food and drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.birdlandjazz.com, or by calling (212)581-3080.

Jake has been a musical arranger and choral clinician for over 15 years. He has arranged choral and a cappella music for high schools, colleges, and professional groups all over the country. He is currently in PRETTY WOMAN, THE MUSICAL! More information can be found at www.jakeodmark.com.

