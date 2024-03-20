Aaron Taylor-Johnson Wants to Star in a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aaron Taylor-Johnson is ready to show off his musical skills.

The Bullet Train star has revealed to Rolling Stone that he wants someone to write a musical for him to star in.

"Please someone write me a musical. I’d do it," he said to the publication, before praising Singing in the Rain star Donald O’Connor.

Taylor-Johnson is a self-proclaimed lover of tap dancing. He grew up studying gymnastics and was one of the few boys in a dance academy full of girls. Along with O'Conner, the actor seemingly respects actors while studying their movement.

"Alain Delon, I’ve been watching a lot of his films," Taylor-Johnson continued. "I like the way he moved. His elegance, and his stillness."

While the actor has not yet been seen on a Broadway stage, he was set to make his West End debut in The Pillowman in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the production, leading Taylor-Johnson to drop out.

Taylor-Johnson is starring alongside Tony-nominee and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in his new film, Kraven the Hunter. He has also been seen in The King's Man, Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tenet, and more. He will next be seen in the Fall Guy, alongside Ryan Gosling, Emliy Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu. He is rumored to be taking over the role of James Bond for upcoming films.