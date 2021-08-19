Aaron Sorkin, Marc Platt to Develop New Musicals With Bartlett Sher's SRO Productions

Broadway director Bartlett Sher is launching SRO Productions alongside JT Rogers and Cambra Overend to produce entertainment for TV, film, and stage.

Some projects in the works include a "large musical project" from producer Marc Platt and a stage musical from To Kill a Mockingbird playwright Aaron Sorkin, according to Deadline.

Sher, Rogers, Overend, who previously produced the film adaptation of Rogers' play Oslo, will team again to adapt his play Blood and Gifts.

Bartlett Sher is the Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, J.T. Rogers' Oslo (Tony nomination), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Tony nomination), Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Blood & Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards), Awake and Sing! (Tony nomination), and The Light in the Piazza (Tony nomination).

Marc Platt is best known for producing Broadway hits such as Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, The Band's Visit, Oh! Hello, If/Then, and live theatrical television productions like A Christmas Story Live and Rent Live.

Best known for his work in TV and film, Sorkin's creations include the Broadway plays A Few Good Men, The Farnsworth Invention and To Kill a Mockingbird; the television series Sports Night (1998-2000), The West Wing (1999-2006), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-07), and The Newsroom (2012-14). He wrote the film screenplay for the legal drama A Few Good Men (1992), the comedy The American President (1995), and several biopics including Charlie Wilson's War (2007), Moneyball (2011), and Steve Jobs (2015).