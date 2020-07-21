ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Explores How To Stay Woke This Week

Ask A Political Scientist continues to delve into America's conversation with this week's free, live-streaming discussion entitled:

Ask A Political Scientist: How to stay woke, Thursday, July 23 at 7PM ET: bit.ly/askaps

Viewers can ask questions directly via chat. The show is free but donations will be accepted.Donations accepted during show or anytime here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-a-political-scientist-tickets-108799965626?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

This week all donations made during the show will go to will go to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an organization dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions.

The importance of anti-racist work has been front and center of late. But how can we make sure we are continuing to make progress towards a more equitable and just society?

Join us this week to talk with Candis Watts Smith, Ph.D., professor, author, speaker, and "dreamer of a more equitable society". She's the author of Stay Woke, a guide for everyday people on how to continue their anti-racist journey, as well as Racial Stasis, which unpacks the forces that hinder racial progress.

We're joined by comedian and actor Esther Chen for an illuminating and important conversation for all of us who share Prof. Smith's dream of a more equitable society -- and want to do our part to make it a reality.

Guests:

Candis Watts Smith, Ph.D. is Associate Professor of Political Science and African American Studies at Penn State University and an expert in the role of race and ethnicity in American politics. She is the author of multiple outstanding books, including Stay Woke: A People's Guide to Making All Black Lives Matter, Racial Stasis: The Millennial Generation and the Stagnation of Racial Attitudes in American Politics, and Black Mosaic: The Politics of Black Pan-Ethnic Diversity. She is also the co-editor of Black Politics in Transition: Immigration, Suburbanization, and Gentrification and the author of tons of peer-reviewed journal articles. Her work has been featured and discussed all over the place. We are just thrilled she's joining us!

Esther Chen is an actor and comedian based in New York City and Taipei. You've seen her on HBO's Succession, as well as for her awesome role in the trailor for Jerry Seinfeld's latest special on Netflix. Esther has also appeared on FX, Amazon, Hulu, MTV, Buzzfeed, and Fung Bros, and was a dialect coach for Mr. Robot. She'll be joining our show from Taiwan, which means she's getting up insanely early for this, for which we are extremely grateful!

Ask A Political Scientist is hosted by Andrea Jones-Rooy, PhD: political science professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the NYU Center for Data Science (as well as a comedian and circus performer).

