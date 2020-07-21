ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Explores How To Stay Woke This Week
Ask A Political Scientist continues to delve into America's conversation with this week's free, live-streaming discussion entitled:
Ask A Political Scientist: How to stay woke, Thursday, July 23 at 7PM ET: bit.ly/askaps
Viewers can ask questions directly via chat. The show is free but donations will be accepted.Donations accepted during show or anytime here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-a-political-scientist-tickets-108799965626?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
This week all donations made during the show will go to will go to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an organization dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions.The importance of anti-racist work has been front and center of late. But how can we make sure we are continuing to make progress towards a more equitable and just society?
Join us this week to talk with Candis Watts Smith, Ph.D., professor, author, speaker, and "dreamer of a more equitable society". She's the author of Stay Woke, a guide for everyday people on how to continue their anti-racist journey, as well as Racial Stasis, which unpacks the forces that hinder racial progress.
We're joined by comedian and actor Esther Chen for an illuminating and important conversation for all of us who share Prof. Smith's dream of a more equitable society -- and want to do our part to make it a reality.
Guests:
Candis Watts Smith, Ph.D. is Associate Professor of Political Science and African American Studies at Penn State University and an expert in the role of race and ethnicity in American politics. She is the author of multiple outstanding books, including Stay Woke: A People's Guide to Making All Black Lives Matter, Racial Stasis: The Millennial Generation and the Stagnation of Racial Attitudes in American Politics, and Black Mosaic: The Politics of Black Pan-Ethnic Diversity. She is also the co-editor of Black Politics in Transition: Immigration, Suburbanization, and Gentrification and the author of tons of peer-reviewed journal articles. Her work has been featured and discussed all over the place. We are just thrilled she's joining us!
Esther Chen is an actor and comedian based in New York City and Taipei. You've seen her on HBO's Succession, as well as for her awesome role in the trailor for Jerry Seinfeld's latest special on Netflix. Esther has also appeared on FX, Amazon, Hulu, MTV, Buzzfeed, and Fung Bros, and was a dialect coach for Mr. Robot. She'll be joining our show from Taiwan, which means she's getting up insanely early for this, for which we are extremely grateful!
Ask A Political Scientist is hosted by Andrea Jones-Rooy, PhD: political science professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the NYU Center for Data Science (as well as a comedian and circus performer).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash
A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli ...
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...