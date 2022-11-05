Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

.ART to Host Jerry Saltz In Conversation Live On Instagram This Monday

Jerry Saltz is the senior art critic for New York Magazine and winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for criticism.

Nov. 05, 2022  

.ART to Host Jerry Saltz In Conversation Live On Instagram This Monday

.ART has announced that Jerry Saltz, senior art critic for New York Magazine and winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for criticism, will be in conversation with Evlyne Laurin, editorial executive of .ART on Instagram @ARTDOMAINS live this Monday, November 7 at Noon EST | 5 PM GMT. Jerry will also answer questions submitted by the .ART audience.

Throughout the early years of the 21st century, Saltz has reported on a period-from the cultural reset of 9/11 to the rolling social crises of today-that he considers among the most important, dynamic, and world-changing in all of art history. Now, he brings together more than twenty years of work in a powerful new volume that traces how the visionary artists of these years have both documented and challenged the culture: ART IS LIFE: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night (published just this week, November 1, 2022, Riverhead Books)

ART IS LIFE is a testament to the importance of the fearless artist and a necessary window into our times. As Saltz puts it, "Art alone may not change the world. But art can change lives, and lives can change the world."

As witty and candid as it is deliciously readable, ART IS LIFE is an open-hearted and vulnerable chronicle of the art world in extremis, by one of our most popular and perceptive cultural observers.

ART IS LIFE was named one of the best books of November by The Los Angeles Times, TIME, Town and Country, and All Arts.

"We are thrilled the great Jerry Saltz will share his perspectives about art, the world today and his new book on @artdomains. We are in for a great treat." said .ART founder, Ulvi Kasimov.

About Jerry Saltz

The senior art critic for New York Magazine, the former truck driver and self-described "failed artist" turned Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic and New York Times bestselling author, Jerry Saltz has become one of the art world's most accessible and instructive voices. Since the 1990s, he has been an indispensable cultural voice: witty and provocative, he has attracted contemporary readers to fine art as few critics have. An early champion of forgotten and overlooked women artists, Saltz has celebrated the pioneering work of African American, indigenous, LGBTQ+, and other long-marginalized creators. He has also become beloved online, amassing a more than a million dedicated followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About .ART

.ART is the internet domain for the world's art and creative community. Launched under an exclusive agreement between UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN in 2016, .ART is one of the fastest growing top-level domains for creatives, with more than 220,000 domains registered to date. In 2019, .ART launched "Digital Twin" to securely archive art and cultural object metadata. .ART's global team across London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. shares the mission to bring technology and art together, creating a digital infrastructure for the international creative community. For more information, visit www.art.art.



Related Stories
Photos: See Cameron Crowe & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet Photo
Photos: See Cameron Crowe & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet here!
Photos: A STRANGE LOOPs Rucker Records CAROLS FOR A CURE Photo
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP's Rucker Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE'
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Mars Rucker of A Strange Loop as she laid down her vocal track of the song “Misty”.  Originally written by Erroll Garner and Johnny Burker it has been given an updated version for the holiday season with a new arrangement by Ben Cohn who also was the Music Director. Check out the photos here.
Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO Photo
Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO
Pittsburgh CLO brings one of the nation's top performers, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the Byham Theater.
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ALMOST FAMOUS With the Company Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ALMOST FAMOUS With the Company
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! We're taking you inside the opening night in the video here!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Tony-Winner Michael Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLOTony-Winner Michael Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO
November 4, 2022

Pittsburgh CLO brings one of the nation's top performers, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the Byham Theater.
Photos: First Look at Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg in 2:22 – A GHOST STORYPhotos: First Look at Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg in 2:22 – A GHOST STORY
November 4, 2022

The U.S. premiere of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” opens tonight, November 4, 2022, playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!
Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan OperaKelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera
November 4, 2022

The Metropolitan Opera will present the world-premiere staging of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, November 22–December 15. This marks the return of soprano Renée Fleming, starring alongside actress and singer Kelli O’Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the opera’s trio of heroines.
Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart the Show in DecemberCurrent Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart the Show in December
November 4, 2022

The current cast of Queens of Six on Broadway will be leaving the show on December 4, 2022. You have one month left catch Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Mallory Maedke, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Bre, , Bre Jackson, Keri René Fuller, and Brennyn Lark.
WRITE OUT LOUD's Fourth Album to be Released This Month With Jennifer Damiano, Aisha Jackson & MoreWRITE OUT LOUD's Fourth Album to be Released This Month With Jennifer Damiano, Aisha Jackson & More
November 4, 2022

WRITE OUT LOUD will release its fourth album on November 5th! Write Out Loud is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) celebrating and stewarding the work of new musical theatre writers.