.ART to Host Jerry Saltz In Conversation Live On Instagram This Monday

.ART has announced that Jerry Saltz, senior art critic for New York Magazine and winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for criticism, will be in conversation with Evlyne Laurin, editorial executive of .ART on Instagram @ARTDOMAINS live this Monday, November 7 at Noon EST | 5 PM GMT. Jerry will also answer questions submitted by the .ART audience.

Throughout the early years of the 21st century, Saltz has reported on a period-from the cultural reset of 9/11 to the rolling social crises of today-that he considers among the most important, dynamic, and world-changing in all of art history. Now, he brings together more than twenty years of work in a powerful new volume that traces how the visionary artists of these years have both documented and challenged the culture: ART IS LIFE: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night (published just this week, November 1, 2022, Riverhead Books)

ART IS LIFE is a testament to the importance of the fearless artist and a necessary window into our times. As Saltz puts it, "Art alone may not change the world. But art can change lives, and lives can change the world."

As witty and candid as it is deliciously readable, ART IS LIFE is an open-hearted and vulnerable chronicle of the art world in extremis, by one of our most popular and perceptive cultural observers.

ART IS LIFE was named one of the best books of November by The Los Angeles Times, TIME, Town and Country, and All Arts.

"We are thrilled the great Jerry Saltz will share his perspectives about art, the world today and his new book on @artdomains. We are in for a great treat." said .ART founder, Ulvi Kasimov.

About Jerry Saltz

The senior art critic for New York Magazine, the former truck driver and self-described "failed artist" turned Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic and New York Times bestselling author, Jerry Saltz has become one of the art world's most accessible and instructive voices. Since the 1990s, he has been an indispensable cultural voice: witty and provocative, he has attracted contemporary readers to fine art as few critics have. An early champion of forgotten and overlooked women artists, Saltz has celebrated the pioneering work of African American, indigenous, LGBTQ+, and other long-marginalized creators. He has also become beloved online, amassing a more than a million dedicated followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About .ART

.ART is the internet domain for the world's art and creative community. Launched under an exclusive agreement between UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN in 2016, .ART is one of the fastest growing top-level domains for creatives, with more than 220,000 domains registered to date. In 2019, .ART launched "Digital Twin" to securely archive art and cultural object metadata. .ART's global team across London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. shares the mission to bring technology and art together, creating a digital infrastructure for the international creative community. For more information, visit www.art.art.