ANNIE Original London Cast Recording to be Released

Stage Door Records has announced the debut CD release of the 'Annie' Original London Cast Recording. Digitally remastered from the studio master tapes, the CD will be released in stores on February 28th, 2020.



Based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip 'Little Orphan Annie', with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, 'Annie' transferred to the West End in 1978 following its multi Tony Award winning Broadway debut the previous year.



The London production of 'Annie' opened at the Victoria Palace Theatre on May 3rd 1978 where it ran for a total of 1485 performances. The original London Cast of 'Annie' featured Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle in the title role, alternating the part with British actress Ann-Marie Gwatkin (who features on the London Cast Recording). Also starring in the original London cast were Sheila Hancock as Miss Hannigan, Stratford Johns as Daddy Warbucks, Kenneth Nelson as Rooster, Judith Paris as Grace Farrell and Matt Zimmerman as Bert Healy. The London production of 'Annie' was named "Best Musical" at the 1978 Evening Standard Theatre Awards and received 3 S.W.E.T. Award nominations, including "Musical Of The Year".



Produced by Nicky Graham and recorded by CBS Records in June 1978, the London Cast Recording of 'Annie' effectively captures Charles Strouse and Martin Charin's vibrant and timeless score, featuring the musical theatre standards 'Tomorrow', 'The Hard-Knock Life' and 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile'.



The release of 'Annie' continues Stage Door's acclaimed 'Cast Album Masters Series'. Licensing recordings from the major labels, the series presents the CD debut of London Cast Recordings from the 1960s and 1970s, all digitally remastered from the studio master tapes.



The 'Annie' Original London Cast Recording is licensed courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited.



For more information, visit: http://www.stagedoorrecords.com/stage9070.html





ANNIE - ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING



1. OVERTURE - Orchestra

2. MAYBE - Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Orphans

3. THE HARD-KNOCK LIFE - Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Orphans

4. TOMORROW - Ann-Marie Gwatkin

5. WE'D LIKE TO THANK YOU HERBERT HOOVER - The Hooverville-ites

6. LITTLE GIRLS - Sheila Hancock

7. I THINK I'M GONNA LIKE IT HERE - Judith Paris, Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Servants

8. N.Y.C. - Stratford Johns, Judith Paris, Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Chorus

9. EASY STREET - Sheila Hancock, Kenneth Nelson, Clovissa Newcombe

10. YOU WON'T BE AN ORPHAN FOR LONG - Judith Paris, Chorus

11. YOU'RE NEVER FULLY DRESSED WITHOUT A SMILE - Matt Zimmerman, Sue Aldred, Colette Hiller, Lynne Williamson, Orphans

12. TOMORROW (Reprise) - Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Stratford Johns, Damon Sanders

13. SOMETHING WAS MISSING - Stratford Johns

14. I DON'T NEED ANYTHING BUT YOU - Stratford Johns, Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Judith Paris

15. ANNIE - Judith Paris, Chorus

16. A NEW DEAL FOR CHRISTMAS - Ann-Marie Gwatkin, Stratford Johns, Judith Paris, Damon Sanders, Chorus





