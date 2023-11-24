AND SCENE, A Half-Scripted Comedy Show Comes to the Caveat Theater Next Week

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half as they go. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

The next show is Monday November 27th at Caveat Theater, LES, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM.

Performing on the show will be: Ryan Cooper (Rough Night), Connor Ratliff (Dead Eyes) Lilla Crawford (Into The Woods), Leah Kreitz (She Said), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Sam Sayah (My Sister's Wedding), Jenny St Angelo (Ghost Story Club), David Laws (Drunk Shakespeare), Marshall Stratton (Algorithm: Bliss), Josh Nasser (Story Pirates) and Mick Szal (Joker).

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 dollars at the door. We will also be live streaming the show with tickets set at $10.