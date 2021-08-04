AND JUST LIKE THAT... Adds Tony-Nominee Christopher Jackson

Here comes the General! And Just Like That, the upcoming HBOMax reboot of the hit series, Sex and the City has added 'Hamilton' and 'In the Heights' alum Christopher Jackson to its cast!

According to Deadline, Jackson will portray successful Manhattan hedge fund banker Herbert Wexley. Jackson's character is the husband to documentarian and mother of three Lisa Todd Wexley, played by Nicole Ari Parker.

Actor Leroy McClain, who has been seen on Broadway in Cymbeline and The History Boys, has also joined the cast as musician Andre Rashad Wallace, husband to Dr. Nya Wallace played by Karen Pittman.

And Just Like That... follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Julie Halston will also join the cast to reprise her memorable role from the original series, Bitsy Von Muffling.

Dear Evan Hansen's current 'Larry Murphy', Ivan Hernandez, has also joined the cast as Franklyn, a sound engineer working with podcaster Che Diaz, played by Tony-winner Sara Ramirez.

Christopher Jackson is a Tony Award nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical, Hamilton, on Broadway, which hit Disney+ on July 3rd, 2020. According to Variety, Disney+ saw a 72% surge in U.S. downloads during the premiere weekend. Christopher can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull." In early 2020, Christopher closed a limited run of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, which has been adapted into a documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, directed by Thomas Kail now streaming on Hulu. Additionally, he starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series When They See Us with Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga and John Leguizamo.

In December 2018, "One Last Time (44 Remix)" was released as a part of the Hamildrop series which featured Christopher alongside President Obama and BeBe Winans.

His Broadway credits include Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network), Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife.

Christopher has recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney film Moana and was also the Composer/Songwriter for Sesame Street (6 Emmy nominations and 1 win), and co-Music Supervisor and Writer for The Electric Company (PBS).

Christopher won an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, "What I Am". In 2010 he released his first solo album titled, IN THE NAME OF LOVE with Yellow Sound Lab Records and is currently working on his 2nd album. Christopher has performed sold out concerts all over the U.S. including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.