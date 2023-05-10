AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE To Be Presented By National Queer Theater And Musical Theatre Factory At MCC Theater

The Tony-nominated star of A Strange Loop will take the stage Friday, May 26 in the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

National Queer Theater (NQT) and Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) present An Evening with L Morgan Lee, in partnership with Carnegie Hall, at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The event will feature L Morgan Lee in an evening filled with Broadway classics, gems by new writers, and unexpected deep-cuts that explore her dreams about love, life, and a world of "what-ifs."

L Morgan was nominated for the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in A Strange Loop on Broadway, making history as the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for a Tony Award.

The show is produced by 501(c)(3) nonprofit theater company NQT and Musical Theatre Factory, a creative community where innovative artists of all backgrounds at any stage of their career can be supported throughout their process.

WHAT: An Evening with L Morgan Lee will feature performances by Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee.

WHEN: Friday, May 26, at 8:00 pm EST

WHERE: Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, 511 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019

COST: General tickets are $33.85 and VIP tickets are $81.88. Tickets are available through Click Here.

ACCESSIBILITY: Venue is wheelchair accessible.

WHO: L Morgan Lee, Adam Odsess-Rubin, and Brisa Areli Muñoz are available to discuss the event and the importance of transgender and queer representation in theater and the arts.

PHOTO OPPS: L Morgan during her on-stage performance and a champagne toast to immediately follow.

Media wishing to attend and/or conduct interviews with L Morgan Lee, please email NQT PR contact Candice Votke at candice@rosengrouppr.com. Please contact in advance to arrange an interview on-site before or after the performance.

###

About National Queer Theater

National Queer Theater (NQT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theater company based in New York City, dedicated to celebrating the brilliance of generations of LGBTQ+ artists and providing a home for unheard storytellers and activists. By serving elders, youth, and working professionals, NQT creates a more just future through radical and evocative theater experiences and free community classes. Believing in the power of theater to effect sweeping social change, NQT cultivates a more just, joyous, and empowered intersectional queer community that is celebrated in all corners of society. NQT was founded on the principle that through art and free community programs, we are able to create and organize together, working towards a more equitable vision of a world bursting with pride. For more information about NQT, visit www.nationalqueertheater.org.




