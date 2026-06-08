AN EVENING WITH ISABEL LEONARD AND FRIENDS at Carnegie Hall Canceled

Carnegie Hall revealed that due to personal family reasons, vocalist Isabel Leonard must regrettably cancel her performance—An Evening with Isabel Leonard and Friends—scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall.



This performance will not be rescheduled this season. All ticketholders will be credited to their Carnegie Hall account. Concertgoers with questions can email feedback@carnegiehall.org or call 212-247-7800.

About Isabel Leonard

Since making her 2007 debut as Stéphano in Roméo et Juliette, Isabel Leonard has remained one of the Metropolitan Opera’s most treasured artists. She was the 2011 recipient of the Beverly Sills Artist Award, established by Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman, and has appeared with the company in more than 150 performances, including as the Composer in Ariadne auf Naxos, Cherubino in Le nozze di Figaro, the title roles of Cinderella, Carmen, and Nico Muhly’s Marnie, Blanche de la Force in Dialogues des Carmélites, Mélisande in Pelléas et Mélisande, Zerlina in Don Giovanni, Charlotte in Werther, Rosina in Il barbiere di Siviglia, Dorabella in Così fan tutte, and Miranda in Thomas Adès’s The Tempest. She has also appeared in seven of the company’s Live in HD cinema transmissions.

Additional recent performance highlights include an appearance as Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni and Rosina in Il barbiere di Siviglia at LA Opera; the title role in Songbird, an adaptation of Offenbach’s La Périchole, at Washington National Opera; Maria in The Sound of Music at Houston Grand Opera; and the title role of La Cenerentola at the Bavarian State Opera.

A three-time Grammy Award winner (of five nominations) and recipient of the 2013 Richard Tucker Award, she has also appeared at La Scala, Dutch National Opera, Covent Garden, Vienna State Opera, Canadian Opera Company, Paris Opera, Salzburg Festival, Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, Glyndebourne Festival, Opera Philadelphia, and Lyric Opera of Chicago. She starred as Ada Monroe in the world premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain at the Santa Fe Opera in 2015. On the concert stage, she has performed with The Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic, and San Francisco Symphony, among others. Ms. Leonard currently serves as an Artist Trustee on Carnegie Hall’s Board of Trustees.

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