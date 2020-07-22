ABBA Will Release New Music in 2021; Hologram Tour Postponed

The five new songs will be the group's first new music in 35 years.

Supergroup ABBA has announced that they will release their first new music in 35 years in 2021.

Five new singles will debut next year, among them two new tunes titled "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down".

In a statement, the group said, "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio."

The group has also announced that they will push back their upcoming hologram tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour will feature holographic avatars of the group as their younger selves.

Topping the charts globally from 1974-82, many of ABBA's songs have become TIMELESS classics internationally. ABBA placed 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 14 making the Top 40 and 10 soaring to the Top 20. "Dancing Queen" became a No. 1 hit in 1977 in the U.S. while "Take a Chance on Me," "Waterloo" and "The Winner Takes It All" peaked at No. 3, No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. In the U.K., ABBA had nine No. 1 singles, including "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper," 19 Top 10 hits and 26 in the Top 40s.

Collectively, their singles retained entries in the U.K. Top 75 chart for a total of 260 weeks. They were named Vocal Group of the Year by the American Guild of Variety Artists in 1981 and won nine Bravo Otto Awards between 1974-82. In 2010, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by BARRY and Robin Gibb.

In 1999, ABBA's songs were the inspiration for the West End and Broadway hit musical "Mamma Mia!" and the film that followed, "Mamma Mia!" became a box office smash, and became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2008. A sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Dominic Cooper was released in 2018.

