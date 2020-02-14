A SOLDIER'S PLAY to Hold Post-Show Discussion With Cast Members and the Production's Military Consultant

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has announced Beyond the Uniform: Realizing Military Life Onstage in A Soldier's Play, a special post-show discussion with the production's military consultant, Christopher P. Wolfe (Columbia University, U.S. Military Academy at West Point), moderated by Anna Morton (Roundabout's Literary Manager), on Tuesday, February 18 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).

Tickets to the February 18 performance and talkback are available at 40% off with code ASPMIL2 online at roundabouttheatre.org or by calling Audience Services (212-719-1300).

"Working with Kenny Leon, the entire cast, production and creative team of A Soldier's Play has been a tremendously moving experience. It has enabled me to reflect on my experience as a Black Army Officer, a West Point graduate, and as someone who was raised in the South. And as an anti-racist organizer and artist, I'm proud to be able to use my talents to contribute to this extraordinary production of Mr. Fuller's work, which serves as great way to continue the conversation about race and racism in America," notes Christopher P. Wolfe, the military consultant for A Soldier's Play.

Roundabout is dedicated to honoring the contributions of active servicepeople and veterans, and is proud to partner with organizations that support members of the armed services through their journey of service and beyond, including Blue Star Families, USO, Society of Artistic Veterans, Black Veterans Project, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, TAPS, National Association of Black Military Women, and the Josephine Herrick Project. U.S. military personnel, veterans and their immediate families can book tickets for all Roundabout productions for 40% off.

Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play is directed by Kenny Leon, and stars David Alan Grier as "Sergeant Vernon C. Waters" and Blair Underwood as "Captain Richard Davenport." The cast also includes Nnamdi Asomugha as "Private First Class Melvin Peterson," Jerry O'Connell as "Captain Charles Taylor," McKinley Belcher III as "Private Louis Henson," Rob Demery as "Corporal Bernard Cobb," Jared Grimes as "Private Tony Smalls," Billy Eugene Jones as "Private James Wilkie," Nate Mann as "Lieutenant Byrd," Warner Miller as "Corporal Ellis," J. Alphonse Nicholson as "Private C. J. Memphis" and Lee Aaron Rosen as "Captain Wilcox."

1944. A Louisiana Army base. A sergeant is murdered-and the crime, with its masterfully unfolded investigation, triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, starring three-time Tony nominee David Alan Grier and two-time Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).





