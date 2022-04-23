A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to The Coen Brothers Comes to The Slipper Room

The Coen Brother's are legends, having produced some of the best loved films of our generation - such as The Big Lebowski, Raising Arizona, The Hudsucker Proxy and Hail, Caesar! Back by popular demand, Hotsy Totsy has decided to once again put on a tribute show celebrating everything in the Coen Brothers' filmography! Or as much of it as they can fit into an hour and a half of burlesque acts and dirty jokes.

This last month Hotsy Totsy turned 15! The first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, in April of 2007and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

167 Orchard Street, NYC

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00 PM

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com

Sorry, The Slipper Room is 21+