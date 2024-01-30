A Conversation with Shaina Taub & More at the Drama Book Shop in February

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and since that time has been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. Over the past 100 years, the Drama Book Shop has secured its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. Given since 1990, this award is bestowed upon individuals, organization, and institutions that have demonstrated profound achievement in the theatre but are ineligible in any of the established Tony categories.

The Drama Book Shop opened in its current home on West 39th Street in 2020 under new ownership. Long-time friends and patrons of the bookstore Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander purchased the store from Rozanne Seelen, whose late husband Arthur Seelen had bought the store in 1958. Over the years, the store has moved several times, most recently located on West 40th Street. When the store opened there in December of 2001, a theatre troupe from Wesleyan University - Back House Productions - founded by Kail, John Buffalo Mailer, Neil Stewart and Anthony Veneziale became the resident theater company. They convened downstairs in the store's 60-seat Arthur Seelen Theatre, and in 2002 they began to rehearse a new musical. Written by Mr. Miranda and directed by Mr. Kail, "In The Heights" went on to win several Tony Awards in 2008.

The new location, designed by "Hamilton" scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to twentieth century European cafes and reading rooms, and features a full-service cafe serving coffee, teas, and light snacks.

Under the direction of Mark-Eugene Garcia and David Rigano, the Drama Book Shop presents enlightening author and playwright events diverse in presenters and subject matter. Master arts chroniclers such as Peter Filichia and Robert Viagas to new artists with a solid story speak with enthusiastic audiences.

All events ate on Tuesday evenings, 7:30 - 8:30pm EST at the book shop located at 266 West 39th Street New York City. Events are free with the purchase of the guest speakers book or play. All events are produced in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications.

Tuesday, February 6 · 7:30 PM: Braving Creativity with Maddie Corman, Naomi Vladeck, and Kristin Hanggi

Braving Creativity: Author conversation with actor and writer Maddie Corman and creativity coach and author Naomi Vladeck. The event will be moderated by Kristin Hanggi. Braving Creativity, Artists Who Turn the Scary Thrilling Messy Path of Change into Courageous Transformation (New Degree Press) shares the real-life stories of women artists, including the author's own story, to illuminate how our lives and our art can be transformed after a big life change. Braving Creativity was published in September 2023. This book tells the stories of women artists who have confronted their fear at critical moments and emerged at new beginnings, not just to tell the tale but to thrive beyond their previous imaginations. This book offers a framework, touchstones, and inspiration with stories from fifteen independent artists - playwrights, visual artists, theater artists, choreographers, and filmmakers who make choices to brave creativity after big life change!

Wednesday, February 7 · 7:30 PM: A Conversation with Shaina Taub

Twelfth Night is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. Twelfth Night tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and true love in the process. Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, with a flexible-sized cast and running 90 minutes long, Twelfth Night is appropriate for all audiences and groups. As You Like It is an immersive dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families and lovers in disguise. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind and niece Celia escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community and acceptance under the stars. Featuring an original folk-pop score by Shaina Taub, with a flexible-sized cast and 90-minute running time, As You Like It is appropriate for all audiences and groups. Fall under love's spell with this magical story!

Tuesday, February 13 · 7:30 PM: Drama For Teen Actors with Christine McClure

In Drama for Teen Actors- you'll read about how teen actors create dramatic roles through exercises for emotions, character improvisation, and scene work. After that, the actors will reveal what they worked on and what they discovered-followed by class questions, discussions about their acting experiences, and, finally, my feedback and guidance. We do this in a safe environment where students feel free to make mistakes, learn without being judged, support their dreams, and share their love of acting. Those who train in this method will be educated for life because they know how to construct a role.

Christine McClure, a highly acclaimed acting coach, has coached students to accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies like the Oscars and BAFTA's. Her on-set coaching has contributed to the success of notable films, including "Contagion." McClure's expertise lies in the Stanislavski/Strasberg method, focusing on motivation, improvisation, and character development. As an actress herself, known by the stage name Elli Maclure, she has worked with renowned directors like John Cassavetes and acted alongside celebrated figures like Gena Rowlands.

Tuesday, February 20 · 7:30 PM: What Is Lighting Design? A Genealogy of People and Ideas

What Is Lighting Design?: A Genealogy of People and Ideas explains what lighting design is by looking at the history of ideas that are a part of this craft and how those ideas developed. Lighting design began in the West with the Renaissance, and each historical period since then has modified how and why light is used in performance, the methods for producing light, and the consensus around what its purpose is. Exploring each lighting design era and the basic components of lighting design, the book discusses how the central ideas of this craft developed over the past 500 years, what today's lighting designers are concerned with, and how lighting design contributes to performances. This book is designed as a main course text for History of Lighting Design university courses and a supplementary text for and introduction to Lighting Design, Stagecraft, and Scenography courses. It will also be of interest to directors, choreographers, and working lighting designers who wish to explore the history and meaning of their craft.

Tuesday, February 27 · 7:30 PM: Men In the Chorus- With Julian Novak

Men in the Chorus is a rare mix of fantasy and memoir inspired by Boys in the Band. This is a stage play with a unique approach to share life events by juggling the names and places just enough to protect others but still confessing all. A play to entertain while considering the gravity of the actions and mistakes of the main character, Julian Novak. The innocence and not knowing when to say 'no' can have a long-reaching and profound effect on our lives and the lives of others. Some parts of this play are 'what ifs' but mostly what was and did happen and the friends that stood close by the man who led the chorus. Julian Novak was a true product of the 70s. A time, an age with very few rule books on how to mix life and love. A shy young man looking for love in all the wrong places but thanks to friends, he landed on a stage in a state of grace with newly found family.