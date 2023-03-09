A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, WICKED, SIX & More to Take Part in 11th Annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program

The Broadway League's 11th annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program will welcome 25 students from across various New York City public high schools to participate in this unique behind-the-scenes theatre experience. The High School Broadway Shadowing Program connects students from racially diverse and underrepresented backgrounds with industry professionals from marketing, advertising, press, technical, management, and creative teams, who share what goes in to launching and maintaining a Broadway production.

Throughout the month of March (March 7-9 and March 14-16), the selected group of students will be offered practical training from Broadway professionals in careers that go beyond the stage. This is the only commercial theatre program of its kind that pairs individual students with aspirations of exploring non-performance careers in the arts with a Broadway General Management team to comprehensively learn about the many components of producing a show over the course of six days. The students are brought to the shows' marketing and management meetings, taken backstage and into box offices, attend rehearsals, and meet with stage managers and other professionals working on each production.

"Just as there are a wide variety of shows to enjoy on Broadway, students can explore the diverse range of over 90 career options available to pursue on Broadway. We thank our partners with the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts & Special Projects who help make the High School Broadway Shadowing Program possible so we can continue to provide access to the next generation of Broadway industry professionals," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

The following Broadway productions are participating in this year's program:

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kimberly Akimbo

Leopoldstadt

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

The Phantom of the Opera

Six

Wicked

The High School Broadway Shadowing Program (previously known as the High School Broadway Management Diversity Initiative) is a collaboration between The Broadway League and the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts & Special Projects. Additional League efforts that support education in the arts include: Broadway Bridges®, The Jimmy Awards®, Careers.Broadway, The Broadway League Internship Program, The Rising Stars Professional Development Program, The League/ATPAM Diversity Initiative, and The Broadway League's Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship Program. For more information, please visit www.broadwayleague.com.

The Broadway League

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on Tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.