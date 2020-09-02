92Y Presents a Talk With Misty Copeland, Online Dance Classes and More

Online classes for adults and children begin September 14th!

Dance @ 92y has announced their September 2020 online schedule featuring Misty Copeland discussing Bunhead, her new book for children; Lake of Red, a new short film from Tribe, online classes for adults and children beginning September 14th and more.

TALK

BUNHEADS: Misty Copeland IN CONVERSATION WITH VANITY FAIR'S RADHIKA JONES

Wed, Sep 30, 7 pm, $10*

Ballet star and New York Times bestselling author Misty Copeland made history when she became the first African American female principal dancer with one of the premier dance companies in the world, American Ballet Theatre. Now one of the world's most influential dancers, Copeland joins us to talk with Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones about her new children's book Bunheads, scheduled for release this fall. The book is the first in a new series of children's picture books by Copeland, inspired by her early experience in dance. Bunheads tells the story of a young Misty, who discovers her love of dance through the classic ballet Coppélia, and along the way discovers something more - her own courage. Tickets here: https://www.92y.org/event/misty-copeland-and-radhika-jones

92Y HARKNESS DANCE ARTIST IN RESIDENCE NEWS



TRIBE's most recent short video, LAKE OF RED, was chosen as an official selection for the Cannes Short Film Festival which will run online from September 17-20.



More details on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CEUvkLUsS10/



Watch the film on TRIBE's website https://itsatribe.org/

ONLINE DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES AND LEVELS



ADULT CLASSES



Ballet (Absolute Beginner)

Starts Sep 17-Oct 8, 5:45 pm, $60 for all sessions

Learn the fundamentals of ballet and get your body moving in a safe encouraging and supportive atmosphere.



Ballet (Beginner)

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 5:45 pm, $60 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 11:45 am, $60 for all sessions

This class is designed for students who have some knowledge and experience of basic ballet vocabulary. It is also appropriate for students who have experience in other styles of dance. Attention is given to posture and correct placement.



Ballet (Advanced Beginner)

Starts Sat, Sep 19-Oct 10, 5:45 pm, $60 for all sessions

This class is designed for students who have studied for several years and have a good understanding of both barre and center work. This level includes more advanced work.



Ballet (Intermediate)

Starts Mon, Sep 14, Oct 5, 5:45 pm, $60 for all sessions

This is the most advanced level, building on all the material covered in the previous levels. It includes all material from the Advanced Beginner level as well as additional challenging combinations.



Ballet for Life

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 12:15 pm, $60 for all sessions

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 11 am, $60 for all sessions

This modified ballet class is gentler on the joints and will help you to find grace, better flexibility and alignment and a joy of dancing in a welcoming, virtual environment.



Body Percussion (Open Level)

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 1:30 pm, $60 for all sessions

This class offers an experience in making rhythmic music using our bodies. Students will explore the fundamentals of "body percussion" through stomp, claps and slaps, creating rhythms and beats as a human drum set. No equipment necessary.



DEL FUNDAMENTALS

Starts Fri, Sep 25 - Sep 27, 6 pm, $200

DEL FUNdamentals is an online course that provides an introduction to key components of the nationally acclaimed DEL Model of teaching dance to children and teenagers.



Course content is derived from the highly popular DEL Essentials course taught at DEL 92Y.

Within this course, participants will receive an overview of the DEL Model and delve deeply into Laban Movement Analysis (LMA) as a framework for dynamic and scaffolded lesson planning and dance making. If you are a first year teacher or seasoned dance educator who wants to refresh your practice, DEL FUNdamentals is the course for you! Join the DEL community network and gain access to a wide range of dance education resources. #danceforeverychild

Course learning will include virtual learning (via ZOOM), independent and collaborative dance making (via ZOOM break out rooms), video viewing, and access to online materials and resources.



Flamenco (Open Level)

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 6:30 pm, $60 for all sessions

Join JoDe Romano "La Chispa," former soloist of the José Greco Company, and explore the essence of this soulful dance form from southern Spain by practicing your footwork and palmas amidst like-minded dancers. Bring your castanets, flamenco skirt and love of dance! Men are welcome.



Jazz (Open Level)

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 5 pm, $60 for all sessions

The classic Jazz experience! Class will begin with a jazz warm up, advance through a series of isolations, and end with high energy across the floor progressions and choreography.



Modern Dance (Open Level)

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 6:30 pm, $60 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10 - 12 pm, $60 for all sessions

Explore the body's relationship to breath, weight and space through standing and floor work. Develop strength and movement flexibility.



Modern Dance for Life

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 12 pm, $60 for all sessions

Moving through a combination of traditional modern dance and contemporary release techniques, this class builds articulation and strength through adaptable phrase movement.



Salsa (Open Level)

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 7:30 pm, $60 for all sessions

Characterized by passion and sensuality, salsa dancing is a fusion of Latin American and Caribbean dance styles. This class combines the Beginner dance steps with new and exciting patterns that teach you how all of those moves and concepts might be pooled into one dynamic and exciting social dance.



Solo Hustle & Disco Dance Fun!

Starts Fri, Sep 18 - Oct 9, 6:15 pm, $60 for all sessions

Have fun dancing to upbeat dance music from the 1970s-2000s, with NYC's Hustle Diva Myrna Caceres. Explore movement styles from disco and hustle dance techniques.



Swing and Lindy Hop (Absolute Beginner)

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 6:30 pm, $60 for all sessions

Learn the social dance created in NYC that has been passed on from generation to generation. Explore the foundations of Swing Dance technique - partners welcome but not required.



Tap (Open Level)

Starts Sat, Sep 19, 12 pm, $60 for all sessions

The class is designed for those who have accomplished the basic tap foundations. We offer a blend of styles in our tap classes, ranging from the classic Broadway Tap moves of 42nd Street and Fred Astaire movies to the freestyle Rhythm Tap made popular by Savion Glover.



Tap Dance for Live

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 12 pm, $60 for all sessions

Designed for tappers of any age, this class will focus on the foundation of tap dance technique in a fun and safe environment!



KIDS CLASSES



BALLET

Our virtual classes engage each student by providing creative ways for your child to explore ballet technique at every level.



Ages 4-6

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sun 20 - Oct 11, 10 am, $80 for all sessions

Our virtual classes provide a fun, inviting and creative opportunity for your child to explore the wonders of ballet technique.



Ages 7-9

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 5 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 20 - Oct 11, 11 am, $80 for all sessions



Ages 10-12

Starts Thu, Sep 17-Oct 8, 6 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sun, Sep 20 - Oct 11, 12 pm, $80 for all sessions



Intermediate - Ages 10+

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 5:30 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Fri, Sep 18 - Oct 9, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions



Advanced - Ages 14+

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 5:30 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Fri, Sep 18 - Oct 9, 5:30 pm, $80 for all sessions



HIP-HOP

This high energy and upbeat virtual class empowers each student's artistry while providing the fundamentals of hip hop dance.



Ages 4-6

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10 - 11 am, $80 for all sessions



Ages 7-9

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 5 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 12 pm, $80 for all sessions



Intermediate - Ages 10+

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 1 pm, $80 for all sessions



Advanced - Ages 13+

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 5 pm, $80 for all sessions

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 2 pm, $80 for all sessions



MODERN DANCE

Modern Dance Training builds strong, creative dancers through technique, improvisation and composition. Students gain a solid technical foundation, create original movement individually and with partners, learn to engage the whole body and move with commitment through creative and imaginative movement exercises. In these virtual classes your child will expand their artistry as they learn the fundamentals of modern dance technique through structured movement sequences and creative exploration.



Intro to Modern Dance - Ages 7-10

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Dec 22, 6 pm, $550 for all sessions

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Dec 24, 4 pm, $550 for all sessions



Ages 7-10

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions



Intermediate - Ages 10+

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 5:30 pm, $80 for all sessions



Advanced - Ages 13+

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 4:30 pm, $80 for all sessions

Prerequisite: 2 years or more of ballet or modern dance training required.



MOVEMENT CLASSES

These age-appropriate virtual classes encourage each student to discover and develop their own creative voice and tell their own stories through dance.



Movement Explorers - Ages 3-4

Starts Mon, Sep 14 - Oct 5, 10 am, $80 for all sessions

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 10 am, $80 for all sessions

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 10 am, $80 for all sessions

Starts Thu, Sep 17 - Oct 8, 10 am, $80 for all sessions



Movement Inventors - Ages 4-6

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions



Movement Poets - Ages 7-10

Starts Tue, Sep 15 - Oct 6, 5 pm, $80 for all sessions



Movement Architects - Ages 10-13

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 4 pm, $80 for all sessions



Movement Composers - Ages 14 +

Starts Wed, Sep 16 - Oct 7, 5:30 pm, $80 for all sessions



POINTE

Our virtual classes engage each student by providing creative ways for your child to explore ballet technique at every level.



Pre-Pointe/Strengthening - Ages 9+

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 1:30 pm, $80 for all sessions



Beginner/Intermediate - Ages 12+

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 2:30 pm, $80 for all sessions



Intermediate/Advanced - Ages 13+

Starts Sat, Sep 19 - Oct 10, 3:30 pm, $80 for all sessions





*92Y is confronting tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19.



All ticket purchases will help sustain our beloved institution and will also support the creation of new, online programming that will bring comfort and inspiration to our community.



Together, we will get through this. Please consider making a donation at 92Y.org/HelpNow.

