92NY's Seventh Annual EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN AWARDS Presented In Person And Online November 14

On Monday, November 14, the 92nd Street Y, New York will honor women leading the way and making a difference with its seventh annual Extraordinary Women Awards. The event will be conducted in-person and livestreamed at 92NY's Kaufmann Concert Hall, 1395 Lexington Avenue & 92nd Street, and online, 6-7 pm ET. In person attendees are invited to a celebratory cocktail reception afterwards. Tickets are available here.



Hosted by Juju Chang, Co-Anchor of ABC News' Nightline, this year's honorees are:



* Suri Kasirer, Landmark Award - As founder and president of Kasirer, she has a lifelong commitment to championing people, progress, and policy in the City. She grew her business into the #1 lobbying firm in New York City, and, along with her team, has established an unparalleled record of success in the City on behalf of clients who are leaders in a wide range of industries, corporate and nonprofit, education and culture, real estate to technology, hospitality to media to health care to social service. She is also Vice President of City Meals on Wheels.



* Dr. Becky Kennedy, Community Award - As founder & CEO, Good Inside, Dr. Becky Kennedy is a clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and mom of three, named "The Millennial Parenting Whisperer" by TIME Magazine, who's rethinking the way we raise our children. She specializes in thinking deeply about what's happening for kids and translating these ideas into simple, actionable strategies for parents to use in their homes. Dr. Becky is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be. She hosts Good Inside with Dr Becky, a chart-topping podcast, has amassed over 1.4M Instagram followers, shares thoughts in her free newsletter, Good Insider, and published a Potty Learning Handbook. She has also launched a game-changing, first-of-its-kind platform; Good Inside Membership is a dynamic parenting hub with Dr. Becky's complete parenting content collection, a judgment-free, like-valued community, and access to Good Inside-trained experts-all in one place to learn, grow and connect. Dr. Becky received a BA in Psychology and Human Development, Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude, from Duke University and a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University.



* Erica Belsky, Community Award - Erica Belsky is the co-founder and COO of Good Inside, a breakthrough parenting platform and media company providing millions of parents from around the globe a new way to see and solve challenges in their home through simple, actionable strategies. Erica executive produced the first seven seasons of Good Inside with Dr Becky , a chart-topping podcast, has overseen the growth of Good Inside's social channels, and launched a game-changing, first-of-its-kind platform; Good Inside Membership. Prior to co-founding Good Inside, the mom of three spent several years working with individuals suffering from substance abuse and related underlying mental health issues. Erica received a BA in Psychology from Cornell University, and a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University. To learn more, visit: goodinside.com.



* Valeria Luiselli, Inspiration Through the Arts Award - Valeria Luiselli was born in Mexico City and grew up in South Korea, South Africa and India. An acclaimed writer of both fiction and nonfiction, she is the author of Sidewalks, Faces in the Crowd, The Story of My Teeth; Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions and Lost Children Archive. She is the recipient of a 2019 MacArthur Fellowship and the winner of DUBLIN Literary Award, two Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, The Carnegie Medal, an American Book Award, and has been nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Kirkus Prize, and the Booker Prize. She has been a National Book Foundation "5 Under 35" honoree and the recipient of a Bearing Witness Fellowship from the Art for Justice Fund. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Granta, and The New Yorker, among other publications, and has been translated into more than twenty languages. She teaches at Bard College and is a visiting professor at Harvard University.



* Jerelyn Rodriguez, 2022 Impact Award - Jerelyn is an inspirational leader who has had a profound impact on her Bronx community by founding The Knowledge House, a technology training, career support organization that has helped over 2,000 job seekers secure rewarding careers in the tech economy and become financially independent. Jerelyn is also currently on the leadership council for South Bronx Rising Together and a board member of the New York City Employment & Training Coalition. She formerly served on Mayor De Blasio's NY Workforce Recovery Strategy Group and contributed to Recovery For All: A Vision for New York City's Equitable Economic Recovery, to lift the city out of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. She is recognized as a founding Datanaut at NASA, an Aspen Institute Fellow, and recently became a TED 2020 Emerging Innovator. In 2016 honored as one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Education. She is the proud recipient of the 2021 Ghetto Film School honor, 2022 Crain's Notable Black Leaders & Executives and NYC Celebrates Women "22 Women of Color Entrepreneurs Transforming of 2022".



SPECIAL TRIBUTE

Celebrating Susan Engel for her 40 years at the helm of 92NY Recanati-Kaplan Talks



All EWA event proceeds support 92Y's myriad programs for women and girls, from its Parenting Center, which provides resources to mothers and grandmothers and caretakers, to its Teen Producers program, which offers paid arts internships to high school juniors and seniors (many of whom are girls) from underserved schools in the Bronx. Particularly notable is its Women inPower Fellowship, a program that provides annual cohorts of senior-level women across all professional sectors with the peer support, mentorship, training, and coaching needed to help them to advance to the highest levels of leadership.



The co-chairs of the Extraordinary Women Awards are JoBeth Abecassis, Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Zoe Bernstein, Sandy Diamond, Gabriella Sultanik Elghanayan, Lauren Fixel, Rebecca Kaden, Daphne Recanati Kaplan, Thomas S. Kaplan, Lori Kasowitz, Jill Lafer, Elizabeth R. Leber, Andrea Olshan, Carole Olshan, and Dorothy Tananbaum.



Throughout its history, 92NY has provided the space and created the programs that support women who make change and promote progress. Through the arts, education, civic dialogue, health and wellness, and the celebration of Jewish life, 92Y provides the mentors, programs and community to educate, develop and inspire women to succeed at all stages of life.



Juju Chang is an Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News' Nightline. She also reports regularly for Good Morning America and 20/20. Chang's decades of reporting converged in two hour-long specials about the rise of hate crimes toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in 2021. She co-anchored an ABC News Live special Stop The Hate: The Rise In Violence Against Asian Americans. And after the mass shooting at three spas in Atlanta, Chang co-anchored and reported from the scene for an ABC News 20/20 breaking news special Murder In Atlanta . Chang has been recognized for her in-depth personal narratives set against the backdrop of pressing national and international news: from natural disasters to terrorism and racial equity. Her long-form storytelling includes a critical examination of the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, told through the eyes of one pregnant woman and her family among the 60,000 asylum seekers camped for months along the Rio Grande. Chang's award-winning report "Trans and Targeted" on violence against transgender women of color across the country caps a series of her stories on LGBTQ+ issues. Chang won a GLAAD award for her story about Matthew Shepard's murder and the legacy his parents built in his honor.



A former news anchor for Good Morning America, Chang joined ABC News just after college as an entry-level desk assistant in 1987 and rose to become a producer for World News Tonight. After reporting for KGO-TV in San Francisco and the ABC News affiliate service NewsOne in Washington, she co-anchored the overnight show World News Now. Chang's work has been recognized with numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, Gracies, a DuPont, a Murrow and Peabody Awards.

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.