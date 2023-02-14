92NY to Present Reading of Gwendolyn Brooks's Novel MAUD MARTHA With Roslyn Ruff

92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center will present a Feb. 23, 7:30 pm reading of Gwendolyn Brooks's first and only novel, Maud Martha.

The reading, which marks the 70th anniversary of Maud Martha's publication in 1953, will be delivered by acclaimed actress Roslyn Ruff.

Author and cultural critic Margo Jefferson will introduce the reading; following the reading, Ruff will discuss the piece, her relationship to Brooks's work, and her acting career with The New Yorker's Vinson Cunningham.

Tickets are available via 92NY's website.

"Maud Martha cherishes her own mind. To her, Brooks gives the sensibility and consciousness of an artist," wrote Jefferson. "What does Maud Martha want? She wants to give shape to the varied materials of life around and inside her. The daydreams and duties, the nagging habits and treasured rituals, the 'knots of grief' and surges of pleasure. Her quest is to become the best possible version of herself."

*This event will take place at NYPL's Bruno Walter Auditorium (111 Amsterdam Ave.)



