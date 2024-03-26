92NY Announces First-Ever Summer Cabaret Conference With Faith Prince, Michael Kirk Lane And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y New York's School of Music has announced the inaugural 92NY Cabaret Conference July 22-26, 2024.

This weeklong intensive in the art form of Cabaret will be led by Tony Winner and Broadway legend Faith Prince, and award-winning cabaret performer and historian Michael Kirk Lane. The two will be joined by acclaimed cabaret musical directors Alex Rybeck and Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka.

The week will also feature esteemed artists and cabaret professionals: John Bronston, Natalie Douglas, Jeff Harnar, Carolyn Montgomery, Sidney Myer, Tracy Stark, Billy Stritch, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Topics for the sessions, workshops and panel discussions will include Connecting to Your Lyric, the Business of Cabaret, Crafting Patter, and more.



Through personal coaching and a series of thought-provoking discussions and informative sessions, participants will gain valuable insights into the art form of cabaret, empowering them to showcase the most authentic version of themselves on stage.



Michael Kirk Lane says, “Cabaret is a storytelling art form, an intimate communication between an artist and their audience. The amazing artists we have lined up as master teachers and panelists for the inaugural 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference will guide our participants to tell their stories through music and lyrics.” He added, “Cabaret is so entwined with New York City—it's where the art form has flourished and grown for over half a century, so what better place to come to explore it? Spend your day studying intensely with the amazing artists who are part of the conference, and then spend your evenings out in the venues seeing the amazing cabaret this city has to offer!”



Faith Prince said, “I'm delighted to return to 92NY after my weekend Cabaret Workshop last fall for the first weeklong conference. People are always asking what I'm going to do when I teach. I'm trying to help someone else discover their point of view, develop a deeper connection to their material—at the end, it should be as if these are your own words you are performing.”



Fifteen participants will be chosen to sing and work directly with the artists. Performers interested in working with the artists must complete this short pre-screening form by June 1, 2024. Chosen performers will be notified no later than June 15, 2024. Anyone can audit the Conference for the week or by the day and there is no deadline on those registrations. View the Cabaret Panel & Class Schedule here.



Be ready to ask questions and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the specificity of your authenticity. Bring songs that reveal the inner YOU. We are pulling off the mask and presenting ourselves through song. This week is focused on delving into the infrastructure of performance. It is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level!

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.