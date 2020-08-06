Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
9 Liz Callaway Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Look back at these past performances before her Seth Concert this weekend!
We're looking back at these past performances by Liz Callaway before her Seth Concert this weekend!
Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway will headline a livestream concert, hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky, on Sunday, August 9 at 8 PM ET with a one-time-only rebroadcast Monday, August 10 at 3 PM ET.
Which performance is your favorite?
"Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods
The Comprehensive Liz Callaway Princess Medley at the Broadway Princess Party
"When Hope Goes" from The Spitfire Grill at the Metropolitan Grill
Missed the Mets (to the tune of "Meet the Mets")
"Journey to the Past" from Anastasia with Christy Altomare
"I Still Believe" from Miss Saigon with Lea Salonga
"Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife at Carnegie Hall
"Memory" from Cats
"Another Hundred People" from Company
