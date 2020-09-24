8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Paulo Szot's Birdland Concert!

Paulo Szot is stopping by Birdland tonight!

There's no doubt Paulo Szot can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs (and his Tony acceptance speech) before his Birdland concert on September 24 at 7 p.m.!

Hailed as one of the most acclaimed and versatile baritones in the world, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot will make his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series.

This Nearly Was Mine from South Pacific at 54 Below

A Simple Song from Leonard Bernstein's Mass on PBS Great Performances

Soliloquy from Carousel with the New York Philharmonc

Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific with Kelli O'Hara

Di Provenza from La Traviata

Being Alive from Company

Just Once in a Lifetime - A sneak peek from his upcoming concert!

Tony Awards Acceptance Speech from 2008

