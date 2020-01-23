65th Viennese Opera Ball Will Take Place in February
The 65th Viennese Opera Ball will take place on February 7, 2020 at 8pm at Cirpriani 42nd Street in New York City. There is nothing like this in America with traditions that could only come from the oldest Royal houses in Austria and Europe. Just like in Europe, a celebration with both music and dance, with a Midnight Quadrille that enlivens the dance floor until 4am. Nathan Lee Graham will emcee the evening and the musical program will be led by Artistic Director Daniel Serafin. Festivities will also include a special presentation of Debutantes & Escorts dancing the Polonaise and Alles Walzer.
Chairs for the 65th Viennese Opera Ball are Elisabeth Muhr, Denise Rich, and Jean Shafiroff. Host Committee includes Janna Bullock, Joanna Fisher, Ana Saucedo, and Marisa Rose van Bokhorst. Junior Chairs include Briana Lestage, Emily Mohr, and Colgate Rumbough.
Each year, the Ball supports charitable projects connected to New York and Vienna. This year proceeds will benefit the musical therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.
The Viennese Opera Ball is inspired by the famous Vienna Opera Ball in Austria, but it is an American 501 (c)(3) not for profit association.
Cipriani 42nd Street
Address: 110 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
Website:
https://vienneseoperaball.com/the-65th-vob/
Tickets:
https://vienneseoperaball.com/tickets/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
VIDEO: Theatre Student Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA As Both Christine And The Phantom
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)