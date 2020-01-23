65th Viennese Opera Ball Will Take Place in February

The 65th Viennese Opera Ball will take place on February 7, 2020 at 8pm at Cirpriani 42nd Street in New York City. There is nothing like this in America with traditions that could only come from the oldest Royal houses in Austria and Europe. Just like in Europe, a celebration with both music and dance, with a Midnight Quadrille that enlivens the dance floor until 4am. Nathan Lee Graham will emcee the evening and the musical program will be led by Artistic Director Daniel Serafin. Festivities will also include a special presentation of Debutantes & Escorts dancing the Polonaise and Alles Walzer.

Chairs for the 65th Viennese Opera Ball are Elisabeth Muhr, Denise Rich, and Jean Shafiroff. Host Committee includes Janna Bullock, Joanna Fisher, Ana Saucedo, and Marisa Rose van Bokhorst. Junior Chairs include Briana Lestage, Emily Mohr, and Colgate Rumbough.



Each year, the Ball supports charitable projects connected to New York and Vienna. This year proceeds will benefit the musical therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center through Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.



The Viennese Opera Ball is inspired by the famous Vienna Opera Ball in Austria, but it is an American 501 (c)(3) not for profit association.



Cipriani 42nd Street

Address: 110 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017



Website:

https://vienneseoperaball.com/the-65th-vob/





Tickets:

https://vienneseoperaball.com/tickets/





