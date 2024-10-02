54 Below to Launch 35 Below - Free Membership For Those 35 and Under

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW is launching 35 Below, a new free membership option for those ages 35 and under! Benefits include tickets at $35 (includes $4.50 in fees) or less for select shows, complimentary ticket offers throughout the year, and more to be announced!

35 Below Memberships are open to U.S. residents ages between 18-35. 35 Below Members will be able to purchase tickets for $35 or less for many shows on the 54 Below calendar, excluding private events and other blackout dates. Some shows not eligible for the $35 ticket will be offered at a different discounted rate for members. These tickets can be purchased in advance via their website for Members and a companion. Additionally, a food & beverage minimum of $25 per person will apply to ticket orders. Members will be alerted to shows that are on sale via alerts on their digital Membership card or they can log on to their portal.

Current ticket offers include The Queen of Cabaret Marilyn Maye on Oct 23 & 29 at 7pm, Tony winner Beth Leavel on Oct 26 at 7pm, This Could Be On Broadwayon November 12 at 9:30pm, “Shadow and Bone” star Jack Wolfe on Nov 13 at 9:30pm, and Tulsa ‘24: The Greasers and Socs of The Outsiders on Dec 9 at 9:30pm.

Complimentary tickets will also be offered via their digital membership card on a first come, first serve basis.

Your companion doesn’t need to be under 35 but you must check in at the door with your guest and show ID. Your birthday must match the date you enter on the Membership sign up form. All 35 Below Memberships will automatically expire on December 31 following your 36th birthday.

The 35 Below Membership sign up can be found at 54below.org/35Below.

