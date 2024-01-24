54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under

Benefits include discounted tickets, complimentary ticket offers, and more!

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Dani Photo 4 Video: The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under

54 Below has launched a new free membership program, 35 Below, for those ages 35 and under! Benefits include tickets $35 (includes $4.50 in fees) or less for select shows, complimentary ticket offers throughout the year, a free virtual membership card, and more to be announced!

THE DETAILS

35 Below Memberships are open to U.S. Residents ages between 18-35. 35 Below Members will be able to purchase tickets for $35 or less for many shows on the 54 Below calendar, excluding private events and other blackout dates. Some shows not eligible for the $35 ticket will be offered at a different discounted rate for members. These tickets can be purchased in advance via our website for Members and a companion. Members will be alerted to shows that are on sale via alerts on their digital Membership card or they can log on to our portal.

Complimentary tickets will also be offered via the digital membership card on a first come, first serve basis.

Your companion doesn’t need to be under 35 but you must check in at the door with your guest and show ID. Your birthday must match the date you enter on the Membership sign up form. All 35 Below Memberships will automatically expire on December 31 following your 36th birthday.

TO JOIN

Fill out the form here with your name, email, phone number, address, and birth date – anyone under the age of 35 can join! After signing up, you will receive a digital membership card that you will be asked to show when attending shows at the venue.

The 35 Below membership is open to U.S. residents ages 18 to 35 only. A valid email address is required for sign up. Please note that all 35 Below members are required to provide proof of identity and age at the door when attending shows. 54 Below reserves the right to void any purchases if proof of identity is not provided.

Learn more and join HERE!



RELATED STORIES

1
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS Photo
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS

Ryan McCartan will host 54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards, celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in March Photo
Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in March

Tony Winner and 3X Grammy Nominee Melba Moore is set to return to 54 Below. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below Photo
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, & David Schmoll's Bigfoot, The Musical to Perform at 54 Below, feat. Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, & more! Don't miss this one-night-only performance of the hilarious and heartwarming musical about Bigfoot.

4
Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below Photo
Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below

See photos of Jai Rodriguez performing at 54 Below!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in LondonPhotos: First Look at Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 24, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 24, 2024
Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. Honored With Sardi's PortraitPhotos: Leslie Odom, Jr. Honored With Sardi's Portrait
Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You