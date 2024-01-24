54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under

54 Below has launched a new free membership program, 35 Below, for those ages 35 and under! Benefits include tickets $35 (includes $4.50 in fees) or less for select shows, complimentary ticket offers throughout the year, a free virtual membership card, and more to be announced!

THE DETAILS

35 Below Memberships are open to U.S. Residents ages between 18-35. 35 Below Members will be able to purchase tickets for $35 or less for many shows on the 54 Below calendar, excluding private events and other blackout dates. Some shows not eligible for the $35 ticket will be offered at a different discounted rate for members. These tickets can be purchased in advance via our website for Members and a companion. Members will be alerted to shows that are on sale via alerts on their digital Membership card or they can log on to our portal.

Complimentary tickets will also be offered via the digital membership card on a first come, first serve basis.

Your companion doesn’t need to be under 35 but you must check in at the door with your guest and show ID. Your birthday must match the date you enter on the Membership sign up form. All 35 Below Memberships will automatically expire on December 31 following your 36th birthday.

TO JOIN

Fill out the form here with your name, email, phone number, address, and birth date – anyone under the age of 35 can join! After signing up, you will receive a digital membership card that you will be asked to show when attending shows at the venue.

The 35 Below membership is open to U.S. residents ages 18 to 35 only. A valid email address is required for sign up. Please note that all 35 Below members are required to provide proof of identity and age at the door when attending shows. 54 Below reserves the right to void any purchases if proof of identity is not provided.

Learn more and join HERE!