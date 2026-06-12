31 TRIGGERS LIVE to Come to The People's Improv Theater in NYC

Acclaimed actor, writer, and director Philip Galinsky is bringing his multimedia, interactive solo comedy sensation, 31 Triggers Live, to The People's Improv Theater (The PIT) on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

Inspired by Galinsky's popular book and podcast series, 31 Triggers Live is a fast-paced, raw, and hilarious exploration of the everyday emotional triggers that shape human behavior.

From relatable social quirks to cultural flashpoints, Galinsky curates a dynamic arsenal of captivating phrases-such as "foodie call," "Because I said so," "BBQ," and "Physical Exam"-to spark full audience participation. No two performances are ever the same.

Ticket Perks & Live Audience Rewards

To celebrate the NYC performance, every ticket purchased unlocks a massive tier of bonuses, making this the best value in off-Broadway theater:

Live $100 Cash Giveaway: One lucky audience member is guaranteed to walk away with $100 cash, triggered live on stage. Free Professional Courses: All attendees receive 100% free access to any or all industry courses from Creative Coaching Partners. Free Theater Admission: Every ticket holder gets free admission to the iconic Manhattan Monologue Slam on July 6, 2026.

Event Details & Ticketing

WHAT: 31 Triggers Live presented by Philip Galinsky

WHEN: Monday, June 22, 2026, at 8:00 PM

WHERE: The People's Improv Theater (The PIT), 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY 10001

TICKETS: $15 Early Bird Special

PURCHASE LINK: Buy Tickets via https://thepit-nyc.com/events/31-triggers/

How to Claim Bonuses: After purchasing, attendees simply take a screenshot of their ticket confirmation and email it to 31triggers@gmail.com to receive their course passwords and Monologue Slam entry details.

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