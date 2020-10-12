22 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of October 12.

October 12 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series with Beth Leavel

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Leavel!

October 15 at 7pm ET - Kate Rockwell 'Back to My Roots'

"Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!

October 15 at 9pm ET - Pavlo

Buckle in for a major musical extravaganza! For being all instrumental, Pavlo's Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums and 3 very successful PBS TV Concert Special

October 16 at 9pm ET - Ali Spagnola's Live Stream Power Hour

Looking for a fun way to kick off the weekend from the comfort of your home? Join multi-talented digital star, Ali Spagnola, for a live concert and interactive drinking game known as a "Power Hour." Yes, A LIVE POWER HOUR! Come watch Ali as she performs 60 catchy, one-minute songs and every time she changes the music you, THE AUDIENCE, cheers and drinks together virtually.

October 18 at 8pm ET - Ballet 120: A New Age of Dance

Committed to the belief that Art Never Stops, Ballet120 presents a groundbreaking evening of dance including 4 stage premieres and 2 dance video premieres. The pieces vary in style from classical ballet to ballroom fusion, showcasing a group of international dancers. Featuring music by Gershwin, Tycho, and Las Vegas local composer, Rylan Leo Helmuth. Join us on this new adventure!

October 18 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series with Keala Settle

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Keala Settle!

On Demand - The Skivvies 'Classic Undie Rock'

Available through November 1. This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies!

Available through November 8. Please join ten-time Grammy-winning chanteuse Janis Siegel and world-renowned jazz pianist/composer John DiMartino as they explore duo material in various moods and genres, including Great American songbook, bossa nova, new jazz compositions, Sondheim and Bernstein.

On Demand - Jessica Vosk's Coco Catch Up

Available through November 11. Broadway singer Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto. Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell. Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!"

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series with Orfeh and Andy Karl

Available through October 19. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Orfeh and Andy Karl!

On Demand - Michael Cavanaugh, The Music of Billy Joel and More

Available until October 25. Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway musical "Movin' Out", is coming to you live from The Space in Las Vegas. Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out. He received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. He was called "The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook" by Billboard and his album "The Way I Hear It" hit #17 on the Billboard HeatSeekers Chart.

Available until October 24. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot made his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil.

On Demand - Peter Cincotti: Heart of the City

Available until October 29. Peter Cincotti celebrates the release of his newest project "Heart of the City" with an intimate concert shot at The Birdland Theater for Radio Free Birdland. Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

On Demand - Houston Person with the Emmet Cohen Trio

Available until October 15. Tenor saxophonist Houston Person is a living legend of jazz. The South Carolina native is a keeper of the soul jazz tradition, having earned his reputation on the 1960's-70's "Chitlin' Circuit," in organ groups led by John Hammond, Charles Earland, and Don Patterson. Most notably, he spent three decades as the melodic foil to the late jazz vocalists Etta Jones and Freddy Cole. For Radio Free Birdland, Houston teams with emerging star pianist Emmet Cohen's trio. With Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Evan Sherman (drums).

On Demand - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Episodes available throughout the month of October. Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

Available until October 17. Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves and readings. Miss Halston recently starred on Broadway in Tootsie, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.

On Demand - The Rockin' Retro Drive-In Show

Available until October 18. JERSEY BOYS stars Christian Hoff, TONY winning "Tommy DeVito", & Travis Cloer, Longest Running "Frankie Valli", worldwide, reunite singing the hits of the drive-in era with "THE ROCKIN' RETRO DRIVE-IN SHOW"! These powerhouse performers have thrilled audiences from Broadway to Vegas, on stage, on screen, and television. Now they bring to life the sounds of Sam Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Smokey Robinson, The Beach Boys, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Beatles, & yes, plenty of Four Seasons and more, with the help of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and JERSEY BOYS piano man, CHRIS LASH.

Available until October 19. A long awaited duo, Lisa Marie Smith (BAZ, PIN UP, MAYFAIR) and Anne Martinez (BAZ, FANTASY, PIN UP) introduce their new production, ROUX. With arrangements spanning rock, jazz, emo, electro pop, folk, rock to musical theatre, ROUX will keep you guessing to what you'll experience next. This innovative and versatile concert performance will be backed by some of the best musicians in the biz. Experience fire, love, temptation, power, rage, passion & peace. Get ready for the unforgettable experience of ROUX!

On Demand - Lena Hall: OBSESSED - Prince

Available until October 23. Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home.

Full list of previously announced events:

October

10/19 - Keala Settle & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/20 - Gabrielle Stravelli (TICKETS)

10/22 - Virtual Cabaret Convention (TICKETS)

10/22 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

10/23 - Shoshana Bean: Broadway My Way (TICKETS)

10/23 - Ruby Lewis (TICKETS)

10/25 - LaChanze & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/26 - LaChanze & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/27 - Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis (TICKETS)

10/29 - Michael West as Kenn Boisinger (TICKETS)

10/30 - Christina Bianco (TICKETS)

November

11/5 - Christopher Sieber (TICKETS)

11/5 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

11/12 - Aisha de Haas (TICKETS)

11/13 - Sierra Boggess (TICKETS)

11/15 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/16 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/19 - Nikki Renee Daniels (TICKETS)

11/19 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

December

12/4 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday (TICKETS)

12/10 - Darius de Haas (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Swinging Birdland Christmas (TICKETS)

