2024 Drama League Awards Sets Dates for Eligibility, Nominations Announcement & Ceremony

The Drama League Awards will take place on Friday, May 17th at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The 2024 Drama League Awards has revealed upcoming dates to honor this seasons Broadway and Off-Broadway theatre. 

Saturday, April 20th:  

Last day of eligibility for 2024 Drama League Awards 

Monday, April 22nd:  

Drama League Nominations Announcement at New York Library for the Performing Arts at 10AM 

Friday, May 17th:  

Drama League Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom

The Drama League advances the American theater by providing lifelong artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, we are one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible across multiple mediums reaching ever-wider audiences, and build sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders, and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic life, and our work in education offers both continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.    

More information about The Drama League’s programs, alumni, and the Awards history can be found at www.dramaleague.org.  
 



