2023 Fini Dance Festival Lineup Revealed

Get ready for the prestigious Italian International Dance Awards hosted by Tabata Caldironi.
POPULAR
This year's Fini Dance Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Janet Eilber, Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company.
The Fini Dance Extraordinary Award will be awarded to JONATHAN MENDEZ, a member of the all-male Ballet Eloelle Grandiva. Mendez will also perform "Dying Swan" at the evening's performance.
Artists scheduled to appear include
FINI DANCE SUMMER STUDENTS - students from the Fini Summer Intensives in both Italy and New York;
DZUL DANCE COMPANY of New York;
MELANIA LIOTTA DANCE MOVEMENT from Sicily;
ERMANNO RAVA and CRISTIAN PREBIBAJ from Italy, selected by Fini after their appearance on Dancing with the Stars in Italy;
MARZIA MEMOLI, member of the Martha Graham Dance Company
JONATHAN MENDEZ, dancing The Dying Swan.
Thursday, August 31 at 8 PM
Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, NYC
Tickets: $50; $25 for students/seniors; $150 for performance and party
Reservations: Click Here
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You