2023 Fini Dance Festival Lineup Revealed

ANTONIO FINI was born in Castrovillari, a village in the south of Italy. At 19, he was discovered by Margherita Smirnova and offered a scholarship to Milan's Centro Studi Coreografici Teatro Carcano, whree he studied with Aldo Masella and Renata Bestetti. At the suggestion of master teacher Elena Albano, Fini traveled to New York to study at the Martha Graham Center and subsequently danced with Graham II and the Martha Graham Dance Company. He also graduated from the School as a certified teacher of the Graham Technique. Fini is a longtime principal dancer with Michael Mao Dance of New York, and was a special guest for a recent Martha Graham Dance Company season. Since 2018 the Calabria native has been ambassador of Dance as a means of diplomacy for the ACD Agency for Cultural Diplomacy in Vienna. He has choreographed for New York City Opera and the National Ballet of Kosovo, among others, and has been producer and artistic director of the Italian International Dance Award in New York, the Tirana Dance Festival, Bulgarian International Dance Festival, and the documentary film on Amazon Primetime DANCE the audition.