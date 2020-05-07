2020 Summer Residency of Carnegie Hall's Three National Youth Ensembles Moves to All-Digital Format

Carnegie Hall today announced that the annual summer residency with its three acclaimed national youth ensembles-the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz-will move to an all-digital programming format this summer in light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19. From July 6-17, 2020, 200+ talented teen musicians from across the United States, each selected by competitive audition, will take part in a wide range of virtual musical experiences, working with a faculty of distinguished artists as well as NYO program alumni.



Over the two weeks, the young classical and jazz players, ages 14-19, will engage in online training, mentorship, and performances led by an all-star faculty made up of principal players from top American orchestras and esteemed jazz artists. In addition to private lessons, studio sectionals, and masterclasses to further develop their artistry, they will also have the opportunity to make music together as part of an inspiring community of extraordinary musicians. Further details about the national youth ensembles' summer 2020 digital offerings, including a schedule of events available for viewing by audiences at home, will be announced in June.



"While we regret that we will not be able to convene these incredible ensembles in person this summer, we thought it was very important to bring our NYO community together in a creative way, enabling them to learn, collaborate, and interact from home," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "As we face this difficult time, we need the shared passion, commitment, and enthusiasm of our NYO musicians more than ever. We are grateful to our amazing faculty who will provide extraordinary training opportunities designed to elevate their talents this summer, and we look forward to a time when the ensembles can come together in person once again."



This cancellation of the national youth ensembles' annual on-campus training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York follows an early April announcement that all summer 2020 touring for the three groups would not move ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the groups' training residency, this summer's plans were to have included a North American tour by NYO-USA; an NYO2 residency in Miami in partnership with the New World Symphony; NYO Jazz's inaugural tour to South Africa as well as concerts by all three groups at Carnegie Hall.



Each summer, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute brings together extraordinary teen classical and jazz musicians from across the country to form its highly-acclaimed national youth ensembles. Following a highly selective audition process and two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York with faculty made up of principal players from top professional orchestras and leading jazz masters, these remarkable teenagers perform at Carnegie Hall and embark on tours to some of the great music capitals around the world, serving as dynamic music ambassadors.



Since launching the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (ages 16-19) in 2013, Carnegie Hall has built on the program's success by introducing two additional ensembles. These include NYO2, a sister ensemble for younger teens (ages 14-17) in 2016, and NYO Jazz in 2018. Each of these highly-selective programs-free to all participants-is dedicated to the proposition that talented young musicians thrive when they have the opportunity to expand their musical, social, and cultural horizons and share their artistry with audiences around the globe. Since the program's inception in 2013, the ensembles have performed in leading concert halls in 15 countries around the world, thrilling audiences across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, collaborating with internationally-renowned conductors and guest soloists.





