2017 Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee Honors Carrie Ann Inaba, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Robert Fairchild Tonight

The Actors Fund will honor dancer, choreographer and television dance competition judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and New York City Ballet principal dancer Robert Fairchild at The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala tonight, November 1, 2017, at 6 pm at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway). The gala will benefit The Actors Fund's services for the dance community.

The celebration begins at 6 pm with cocktails and is followed by a 7 pm dinner, live auction and performances. The evening, produced and directed by Ann Marie DeAngelo, will include special tribute performances by dancers and special guests including Buglisi Dance Theatre, Josh Prince's Broadway Dance Lab, Bob Fosse's "Steam Heat" from Sweet Charity, choreographers Sara Brians and Randy Skinner, dancers formerly with Cirque du Soleil, Nevada Ballet Theatre, and a special tribute by Martine van Hamel, former Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre.

The Actors Fund and Career Transition For Dancers (CTFD) merged their services to the dance community in 2015. The merger integrated the services of CTFD into the ongoing programs of The Actors Fund, a human services organization that helps everyone who works in entertainment and the performing arts.

Patron tickets are $750 and $1,500 each. Tables for 10 start at $7,500. For gala information and tickets, call 212.228.7446 ext. 33 or email marjorie@mcevoyandassociates.com. For more information and updates, visit www.actorsfund.org/Jubilee2017.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

