1965 Musical, SKYSCRAPER Will Receive First-Ever Revival Off-Broadway

Performances will run at UrbanStages from November 7-17, 2024. 

By: Sep. 06, 2024
1965 Musical, SKYSCRAPER Will Receive First-Ever Revival Off-Broadway Image
The first-ever revival of the 1965 musical Skyscraper is headed off-Broadway this November! The musical features music from James Van Heusen, lyrics by  Sammy Cahn, and book by Peter Stone, based on Dream Girl by Elmer Rice. Performances will run at UrbanStages (259 West  30th St, NYC), for 10 performances only, from November 7-17, 2024. 

Avital Asuleen directs and choreographs the upcoming revival, which will feature Rachel Lauren James in  the role of Georgina Allerton. Joining her are Travis Murad Leland as Tim Bushman, Brian C. Veith as  Roger Summerhill, Jeff Raab as Bert Bushman, and Katryna Marttala as Stanley, with Jeff Gallup and  Katherine Winter in the Ensemble. Other cast and creative team members will be announced at a later  date. 

Skyscraper tells the story of an antique shop owner, Georgina, as she navigates through her “flights of  fancy” daydreams and the rapidly evolving realities and urbanization of 1960s New York City. Adding to  her frustrations are the Bushman brothers, Tim and Bert, who are locked in a hilarious battle to see which  one of them can be the first to encourage her to sell her brownstone before the skyscraper they’re  building behind it is completed. 

Rounding out her world are a cast of whimsical characters: Georgina’s artistic and sophisticated assistant  (who’s quite the fixture in her fanciful daydreams), the meddling mother and rather dull sister, thea  construction foreman who challenges conventionality, along with a slew of your typical and not-so-typical  New York City denizens. 

“Reviving Skyscraper has been a dream of mine for a number of years,” said Regeneration Theatre’s lead  producer Barnaby Edwards. “It has a swinging score by Van Heusen and Cahn, who were really the Sinatra  house band in the 50s and 60s, and it’s an unabashed musical comedy that just exists to bring audiences  joy. Combined with the themes of female empowerment, it’s a show that is just right for our present  moment. We are also restoring two songs that were cut out of town that will delight musical theater fans."





