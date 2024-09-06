1965 Musical, SKYSCRAPER Will Receive First-Ever Revival Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first-ever revival of the 1965 musical Skyscraper is headed off-Broadway this November! The musical features music from James Van Heusen, lyrics by Sammy Cahn, and book by Peter Stone, based on Dream Girl by Elmer Rice. Performances will run at UrbanStages (259 West 30th St, NYC), for 10 performances only, from November 7-17, 2024.

Avital Asuleen directs and choreographs the upcoming revival, which will feature Rachel Lauren James in the role of Georgina Allerton. Joining her are Travis Murad Leland as Tim Bushman, Brian C. Veith as Roger Summerhill, Jeff Raab as Bert Bushman, and Katryna Marttala as Stanley, with Jeff Gallup and Katherine Winter in the Ensemble. Other cast and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Skyscraper tells the story of an antique shop owner, Georgina, as she navigates through her “flights of fancy” daydreams and the rapidly evolving realities and urbanization of 1960s New York City. Adding to her frustrations are the Bushman brothers, Tim and Bert, who are locked in a hilarious battle to see which one of them can be the first to encourage her to sell her brownstone before the skyscraper they’re building behind it is completed.

Rounding out her world are a cast of whimsical characters: Georgina’s artistic and sophisticated assistant (who’s quite the fixture in her fanciful daydreams), the meddling mother and rather dull sister, thea construction foreman who challenges conventionality, along with a slew of your typical and not-so-typical New York City denizens.

“Reviving Skyscraper has been a dream of mine for a number of years,” said Regeneration Theatre’s lead producer Barnaby Edwards. “It has a swinging score by Van Heusen and Cahn, who were really the Sinatra house band in the 50s and 60s, and it’s an unabashed musical comedy that just exists to bring audiences joy. Combined with the themes of female empowerment, it’s a show that is just right for our present moment. We are also restoring two songs that were cut out of town that will delight musical theater fans."