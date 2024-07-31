13TH MORNING: A QUEER SEQUEL TO TWELFTH NIGHT To Have Preview At Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original sequel to Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, written and directed by BT Hayes, is performing one preview performance at the downtown comedy venue Caveat NYC on August 3rd at 1:30pm. Tickets are available online here for $13, $20 at the door or $10 for livestream viewing.

13th Morning comes, naturally, after the Twelfth Night. Sebastian and Olivia are married after she had been in love initially with Viola. Is it bad that she can't stop thinking about her husband's sister? Meanwhile, Antonio returns from his trips across the sea to share with Sebastian this new thing called "being gay"! And Malvolio is still trying to figure out a way to seek his revenge, but all he's managed to do is learn to play bad acoustic covers of Oasis songs. Or just one Oasis song. You know the one.

The cast and team features Julien Alam as Sebastian, Kate Semmens as Olivia, Amarih SoVann as Antonio and Asher Muldoon (Dear Evan Hansen Tour) as Malvolio. Muldoon's solo original musical Mine was a favorite at the Fringe last summer. 13th Morning is written and directed by BT Hayes with sound design and stage management by Kate Short.

13th Morning will be at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the Greenside Venues Mint Studio from August 12-24th. (Tickets Available Here) The play runs 50 minutes and features all the things Shakespeare intended: an anxious rich girl, a slutty pirate, a bisexual twunk, and vengeance!

13th Morning is proudly fiscally-sponsored by Producer Hub.

Photography by Noah Stevens and Poster/Graphic Design by Jocelyn Hayes