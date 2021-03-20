13 Tips to Throw a Broadway Birthday Party!

A new year means a whole new round of birthdays. And while Broadway won't be back right away, that doesn't mean you can't enhance your big day with some musical theatre panache!

If you're still nursing your blues over a lack of Broadway and cursing the coronavirus that took it from you, what better way to brighten up your small or solo celebration or bring some showtunes to the Zoom crew than with some theatrical flair?

How can you throw a little Broadway into the birthday mix? Find out here with our tips for theatre-filled festivities!

**Celebrate safely with these CDC Gathering Guidelines**

Attire

Merch

Get your guests in the Broadway spirit before they cross the threshold (or log in to the Zoom chat) by establishing a dress code. Encourage your crew to break out their finest musical theatre merch and pile on as much of it as possible. T-shirts, pins, totes, coats, hoodies, and hats-- anything goes! Sport your best goodies from your favorite shows or swing by the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop to pick up some apparel showing off your theatre nerd pride. You can even rep your faves with our new line of limited edition collabs with stars like Patti Murin, Courtney Reed, Alice Ripley, Adrienne Walker, and more! Stay safe with some fabulous Broadway-themed face masks if you opt for an in-person soiree.

BroadwayBounding

Disney fans took the 'cos' out of cosplay with their adventures in "DisneyBounding." Using certain silhouettes and color palettes reminiscent of their favorite Disney characters, fans are building every day looks inspired by the wonderful world of Walt. Put a Broadway spin on the formula by building looks based on your favorite Broadway characters. If you're in need of inspo, check out our new virtual series The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman for tips for creating fierce fashions inspired by your favorite Broadway shows!

Food

'Turkey Lurkey' Treats

Gather round the table and eat all the turkey you are able with some Promises, Promises-inspired fare. There are truly infinite possibilities when it comes to incorporating this staple ingredient into your menu. Whether you're roasting it whole, using the ground variety for turkey tacos or chili, wrapping or sandwiching some cold cuts, stewing, souping, or tossing it in a salad, you really can't go wrong when it comes to turning your birthday bash into a "Turkey Lurkey Time."

She Loves Me 'Vanilla Ice Cream' Confections

Ice cream and birthdays go together like Amalia Balash and her secret soulmate Georg Nowack. Incorporate this classic dessert into your party via ice cream buffet, sandwiched between cookies, whipped up into milkshakes, or sculpted into the ever-popular ice cream cake. Wonders will never cease as you and your guests enjoy some cool confections inspired by this classic showtune.

'Greens, Greens, and Nothing but Greens' Salad

Take your menu "Into the Woods' with a salad inspired by the infamous "Witch's Rap." Check out these great "all green" salad recipes or go literal with it and incorporate some of the Witch's very own crops including parsley, peppers, cabbage, celery, lettuce, asparagus, watercress, fiddlefern and rampion. Just don't mess with the beans!

Mama Rose's Eggrolls

Have an eggroll, Mr. Goldstone! Channel your inner Mama Rose by treating your guests to a variation on her favorite cuisine, Chinese food. Thanks to the incredible versality of egg and spring roll wrappers, the options are virtually limitless when it comes to fillings. Kick it old school with roast pork and cabbage, embrace more modern takes on the app including buffalo chicken and avocado, or take the Gypsy theme up a notch with a 'toreadorable' southwestern spin.

Drinks

Another Vodka Stinger

We'll drink to that. Awaken the disillusioned woman of a certain age in your soul with this classic cocktail, a favorite of Joanne in Sondheim's classic musical, Company. Just round up some vodka and creme de menth to create the concoction. And don't forget to pour one out for Mahler.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

'Mean Girls' Pink Drinks

On birthdays, we drink pink. Whether its pink lemonade for the youngins or Cosmopolitans for your clique, celebrate your special day the Plastic way with beverages inspired by their signature color. If you're going to drink, we'd rather you did it in the house.

Aladdin 'Blue Genie' Mocktail

Disney fans can pay tribute to Al's best pal, with this kid-friendly mocktail inspired by the Genie's blue hue. You ain't never had a drink like this. Check out more magic potions inspired by your Disney on Broadway faves including Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King here.

'Hamilton' Hard Cider & Ale

Don't throw away your shot to recreate the revolution as part of your revelry. There are plenty of great Hamilton-esque brew options at the grocery store (including the founding father of beer brands, Sam Adams) but if you're feeling really ambitious, bring Fraunce's Tavern home by brewing your own hard cider and ale.

Gifts

Stage Door Shoutout

With stage door interactions still hopelessly out of reach, give the theatre stan in your life some face time with their favorite stars. Swing by BroadwayWorld's Stage Door to purchase shout outs from Broadway's best including Kerry Butler, Alice Ripley, Mandy Gonzalez, Andy Karl, Laura Osnes, Brittney Johnson, and many, many more!

Digital Date

Bring the theatre back to life at home by treating your loved one to a virtual performance! Show some love to your local arts companies or check out BroadwayWorld's selection of On Demand events including upcoming concerts with Seth Rudetsky, Jackie Hoffman, Emily Skinner, Tony-winner John Lloyd Young and more!

Online Theater Classes

If you have a theatre student in your life desperate to return to their craft, consider gifting some virtual training as part of our collaboration with The Institute for American Musical Theatre. Enrollment is open now for courses in acting, singing, and dance with expert instructors. Stage Door is also offering exclusive Masterclasses with Broadway favorites like Patti Murin (Frozen), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice) throughout April.