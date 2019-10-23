12th Annual Jimmy Awards Will Celebrate on June 29th, 2020

The Broadway League announces that the 12th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The ceremony will feature 92 nominees from 46 regional awards programs around the US, making it the biggest Jimmy Awards in history.

This national Broadway-focused talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. At the ceremony, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will be on sale to the public on a soon-to-be announced date. Information about how to watch the Jimmy Awards online will be available next spring.

"Once again, we're inviting some of the most talented teens in the country to New York and giving them the opportunity to realize their Broadway dreams and earn significant scholarships. With over 100,000 students participating in 46 regions nationally, there are more young people than ever creating musical theatre and falling in love with Broadway," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Over the past few years an increasing number of Jimmy Awards alumni have gone on to star in hit Broadway shows and Touring productions proving that this program really is one of the most exciting and inspiring for performers and fans alike."

The Jimmy Awards are the culmination of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). Student performers qualify for the nationwide program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers. More than 1,700 high schools in 25 states now participate in these annual events.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.

