Leo Season runs from July 23 to August 22!

Today marks the start of Leo season! Which Broadway stars' birthdays fall under the Leo zodiac sign?

Leo season runs from July 23 to August 22. Leos are typically creative leaders, with an affinity for theater and spending time with loved ones.

Check out these Broadway Leos!

July 23

Krysta Rodriguez made her Broadway debut in Good Vibrations as a swing and understudy in 2005! Since then, she has gone on to star in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line, the original production of Spring Awakening, First Date opposite of Zachary Levi, and Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening. She also had a recurring character in NBC's Smash! Her most recent project was The Public's adaptation of Disney's Hercules as Megara.

You might recognize Daniel Radcliffe from a certain series about a boy wizard... but he's also made a name for himself as a Broadway star! Radcliffe made his Broadway debut in Equus as Alan Strang in 2008. He caught the theater bug after that and went on to star in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan, and most recently in The Lifespan of a Fact with Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

July 24

It's great to see her, isn't it? Kristin Chenoweth is another Broadway star celebrating a birthday during the Leo season. Although many will recognize her as Glinda the Good Witch from Wicked, Chenoweth actually got her Broadway start as an ensemble member in Steel Pier, before starring as Sally in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, which got her a Tony Award! She's gone on to star and guest star in multiple TV shows, release multiple albums, and continues to be a Broadway powerhouse!

August 6

Well if it isn't Aaron Burr, sir! Leslie Odom Jr. is celebrating his birthday on August 6. You might know him from this little show called Hamilton, which he won the Tony Award for leading actor for his portrayal of Aaron Burr! But he actually got his Broadway start in Rent, as an ensemble member. He later starred in Leap of Faith in 2012 before joining the phenomenon that would become Hamilton. He's also no stranger to the screen, starring in the film Murder on the Orient Express and having a lead role on NBC's Smash. Not to mention his successful albums, including his latest release 'Mr.'

August 7

Karen Olivo is currently starring as Satine in Moulin Rouge! But she got her start as an swing/understudy for Mimi and Maureen in Rent. Since then, she's played a number of standout roles from Vanessa in In the Heights, Anita in a revival of West Side Story (which got her a Tony Award), and Angelica Schuyler in the Eliza Tour of Hamilton!

August 8

Michael Urie was most recently on stage in this season's production of Grand Horizons as Brian. But perhaps his biggest role to date was as a series regular on Ugly Betty! Soon after the show ended, he made his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying as Bud Frump. Since then, he's gone on to star as Arnold in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song and performed in Celebrity Autobiography.

August 11

Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis is a star of the stage and screen. Most notably known in the Broadway community for her portrayal of Rose in Fences both onstage at the Cort Theatre in 2010 and on-screen in the 2016 film, there is no denying Davis' talent! Did you know she is the first black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting (Emmy, Tony, Oscar)? We can't wait to see what Davis will do the next time she's on a Broadway stage!

August 13

Wesley Taylor is another Broadway Leo star! You might know him as Plankton from the Spongebob Squarepants musical, or even as Franz in Rock of Ages or Lucas in The Addams Family. Taylor also had a recurring role in NBC's Smash. His most recent bow was in MCC Theater's Alice by Heart as The Mad Hatter.

August 19

Take her or leave her, Rent star Tracie Thoms is also a Leo sign! Best known in the Broadway community for her role of Joanne in both the stage and film production of Rent, Thoms is no stranger to the stage. You may also know her from the screen in The Devil Wears Prada or 2014's Annie film! She most recently graced the stage in the acclaimed revival of Falsettos as Dr. Charlotte, opposite of Betsy Wolfe.

August 20

Andrew Garfield was a standout on the Broadway stage when he made his debut in the 2012 revival of Death of a Salesman as Biff. He dominated the Broadway stage again in 2018 as Prior Walter and The Man in the Park in the revival of Angels in America, for which he won a Tony Award! His latest project is the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

August 22

Finishing out the Leo zodiac season on August 22 is none other than James Corden. Tony Awards host extraordinaire and a past winner for One Man, Two Guvnors, the late night host has been bringing Broadway to your television screens with his Carpool Karaokes (with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jane Krakowski no less!) and Crosswalk Musicals ranging from Hair to Mary Poppins. He'll even be starring as Barry Glickman in the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You