$10,000 Goes to BC/EFA After Tony Yazbeck Wins in Celebrity Poker Tournament

$10,000 is being donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund after Tony Yazbeck won his table at a celebrity poker event.

The event, called Stars Call For Action, was held today on PokerStars.

Big thanks to @PokerStars for hosting this wonderful celebrity poker tournament! I'm pleased to announce I won my table and 10k is going to the @BCEFA Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund! Stay safe everyone. Let's look out for each other! @HankAzaria thanks for bringing me along! https://t.co/8K0mEk3MUk - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) May 9, 2020

Organised by PokerStars, the Stars Call For Action (SFCA) charity poker tournament was organized by Hank Azaria, and included stars such as David Schwimmer, Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Hank Azaria, Eric Bogosian and Andy Bellin.

Through the event, $1 million was donated to charity. $500,000 went directly to CARE International, PokerStars' chosen humanitarian relief fund. Viewer donations also went to CARE.

The other half of the prize pool was battled for in the tournament, and each winning player was able to donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.





