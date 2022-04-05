10 Things Every Actor Needs In Their Audition Backpack

An audition backpack is a must when navigating through the madness of auditioning. Whether you are a veteran actor or going to your first audition, these are the ten items you should always have in your audition bag.

1. Audition Binder

An audition binder is usually a black binder filled with audition materials. It is recommended to have four printed monologues that are memorized and ready to perform at any moment. Preferably, two classical and two contemporary monologues. In addition to your four monologues, it is helpful to have sheet music for two songs that you are prepared to sing at any time. Lastly, don't forget to include a headshot and acting resume. Headshots and resumes should be cut down to 8 x 10-inches and stapled back to back on all four corners.

2. Script

No matter what the audition, reading and having a copy of the entire script is always wise. Usually, within an audition, you will read from sides. A casting director might ask for your interpretation of certain moments within the script. It's hard to give an interpretation of just one part of the script when you don't know the entire story. Read the full script beforehand and have it with you.

3. Dance Clothes

Having dance clothes or clothes you can easily move around in is smart. You won't use them for every audition, but it is always a good idea to keep them with you. Being asked to do last-minute choreography or movement without the proper clothes is never fun!

4. Dance/Character Shoes

Whether it's jazz shoes or character shoes, every performer needs at least one pair of dance shoes. Even if you are not a dancer, at some point in an audition you might be asked to do a dance or movement piece of some kind. You will need to be prepared. Every actor should invest in a good pair of dance shoes.

5. Room Temperature Water

In general, drinking water throughout the day is important. However, if you are a singer getting ready for a musical audition, drinking room temperature water is key. Room temperature water enables flexibility within the vocal cords. Drinking cold water can put the vocal cords into shock and creates tightness, which limits your vocal range.

6. Hair Supplies

Hairpins, scrunchies, hair ties, hair gel, hairbrush, comb, hairspray, clips, etc. Bring them all! You will use them. You might even lose them! However, when you stock up and you need them last-minute, you will always be happy you have things for your hair.

7. Mints

Mints can act as a muscle relaxant which can help with singing. Also, nine times out of ten you will be asked by another performer if you have any mints, so it is always good to have some ready to go.

8. Pencil & Notebook

Auditions are unpredictable at times. You might enter an audition that is easy and self-explanatory. Other times, the audition could involve difficult notes or detailed choreography. It is important to always have a pencil and notebook handy to write down as much as possible.

9. Phone Charger

This is pretty self-explanatory. Bring your phone charger! If you are a non-equity actor, chances are you will be waiting around for a long time. Repeat- bring your phone charger!

10. Audition Journal

An audition journal is a wonderful thing to have for actors auditioning. You can write down who you auditioned for and when you auditioned. You can document what monologues you performed or songs you sang. You can write down how you felt during the audition and if you booked the job or not. Having an audition journal also prevents you from singing or performing something twice for the same theatre. Lastly, having an audition journal helps to showcase how much you have grown as an actor.