🎭 The Lady Doth Protest: Sharply Funny & Dangerously Fast

The Lady Doth Protest is a sharply funny, physical, and dangerously fast modern Shakespeare mashup with commedia dell'arte flair. Don't miss this urgent, raw, and unforgettable theatrical experience. BUY TICKETS HERE

Audiences can't stop talking about The Lady Doth Protest, a darkly comic, present-day battle of the sexes that pushes theatrical storytelling to its limits. The production weaves together an original, continuous live accordion score that channels commedia dell'arte fanfare and Shakespeare reimagined for our moment—a searing exploration of the desperate places we will go to be heard.

In 2026, the stakes have never been higher. The battle over intellectual agency is urgent and uncompromising. This play exposes how quickly civilized debate degrades into a raw power struggle when tradition is weaponized against those demanding to be seen and heard. It's theatre that confronts the collision between order and chaos, between what we claim to believe and what we actually do when pushed to the edge.

Want to discover what's behind this electric production? LEARN MORE about the creative team and vision shaping The Lady Doth Protest.

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