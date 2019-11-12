Jeanie Prall Wing Has Second Solo Show at Blue Mountain Gallery
For Jeanie Prall Wing, this hymn verse embodies the essence of the feelings behind her art and her life.
For her second solo show at Blue Mountain Gallery, Ms. Wing will present a survey of paintings reflecting her lifelong loves of nature and of art - quiet passions she acquired early in her childhood from her family and has pursued throughout her life.
She remembers her mother Elsie fondly for her artistic drawings and paintings. She remembers her father, William, working at his carvings, sculpture and playing his trumpet long into the night after work. She followed their example and studied art at The Tyler School of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. Afterwards, she moved to Brooklyn, NY, and became involved in the arts as a profession, embarking on a career as an art teacher in the New York City School System. In one way or another, her siblings all followed the same life-stream: studying art, music, literature, natural history and related technology. She married, had two wonderful children (who have been supportive in her efforts to express herself) and continues to paint.
"My varied influences have led me to explore those things that have composed the fabric of my existence. I have spent my time weaving the influences of nature, culture, architecture, and technology into the creation of my artwork. These things have been perpetual elements in my artwork throughout. The passage of time and evolution of the human condition in relation to the natural world have been my focus. Things atmospheric, geographic and aquatic have always caught my eye: the landscape, the waters, the grasses, the shrubbery, the trees, the people and other living beings that dwell in these places - the great by-and-by."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... (read more)
Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!
Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... (read more)
HADESTOWN Becomes First Musical Of 2018-2019 Season To Recoup Investment
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
CATS Film Will Miss the Deadline For Multiple Award Nominations This Season
It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)