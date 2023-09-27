Imani Winds and Terrence Wilson Come to 92NY in November

The concert will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Imani Winds and Terrence Wilson Come to 92NY in November

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York’s leading cultural venues, presents Imani Winds with Terrence Wilson, piano on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance. Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2266468®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.92ny.org%2Fevent%2Fimani-winds-with-terrence-wilson?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The trailblazing quintet, Imani Winds, was among the first to put a wind ensemble on center stage and has since redefined what its forces perform.

They make their first 92NY appearance with acclaimed pianist Terrence Wilson in a program conceived around rhythm and dance. Repertoire includes Paquito D’Rivera’s take on the Venezuelan joropo, Fleur de Cayenne, Imani hornist Jeff Scott’s arrangement of Piazzolla’s sultry tango Oblivion, Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin’s La Nouvelle Orleans, a jazzy Poulenc work, and a fabulous Brazilian choro from acclaimed film music composer Marcelo Zarvos. The program also includes Louise Farrenc’s Sextet for Piano and Winds – a brilliant showcase for Wilson and Imani in a concert that highlights the unique qualities a wind quintet brings to the chamber music experience.

Paquito D’Rivera, Fleur de Cayenne

Piazzolla, Oblivion (arr. Jeff Scott)

Lalo Schifrin, La Nouvelle Orleans

Poulenc, Sextet for Piano and Winds

Marcelo Zarvos, “Quase Choro” from Changes: Sextet for Winds & Piano

Louise Farrenc, Sextet for Piano and Winds




