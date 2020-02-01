Bluebird Theatre Company Launches Its First Fundraiser
Bluebird Theatre Company has announced it's very first fundraiser. Having been created through the Atlantic Acting Schools full time conservatory with it's debut in Atlantic's Stage 2 with The House Of Bernarda Alba, the company will be announcing it's next play of their first theatrical season.
Admission Tickets: $30*
Tickets include:
1 drink ticket ( wine or beer)
Hors d'oeuvres
1 raffle ticket
(Further drinks and raffle tickets are available for purchase)
Limited tickets available!
Purchase Tickets Online Via credit card here: https://www.thefield.org/sa/624027
*Please put "Fundraising Ticket" and YOUR EMAIL in the notes. The location will then be personally emailed to you.
If buying multiple tickets please indicate the amount of tickets as well.
Can't make the event but still want to donate? Head to our Artists profile to donate now!
https://www.thefield.org/sa/624027
*Tickets are not tax refundable however all other donations are.
[ Bluebird Theatre Company is a sponsored artist with Performance Zone Inc (dba The Field), a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization serving the performing arts community. Contributions to The Field earmarked for Bluebird Theatre Company are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information about The Field contact: The Field, 75 Maiden Lane, Suite 906 New York, NY 10038, phone: 212-691-6969; or for our national charities registration, see details. A copy of our latest financial report may be obtained from The Field or from the Office of Attorney General, Charities Bureau, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271. ]
