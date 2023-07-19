SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival

The show was directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens in Charlottesville, Virginia

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival
SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival
Photo Credit: Jeremey Adam Rey @lifeinaj.a.r

Anna Aliau Guerra, an artist from Barcelona, Spain, concluded her final performance in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theatre Festival, directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens in Culbreth Theatre in Charlottesville, Virginia. Portraying the character of Helga, one of the Cabaret’s Kit Kat Club dancers, Anna captivated audiences throughout the show.

SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival
Photo Credit: Tristan Williams @tristanwilliams

Anna's journey with Cabaret began in early June, with a month of rehearsals and show preparation, followed by two weeks of running the show. The Tony Award-winning musical takes place in Berlin in 1929 as the Nazi Party rises to power in Germany.

This production has powerful, meaningful and unexpected final scene that leaves the audience deep in thought. Actors dressed in tattered clothes ascend the stairs as if heading towards a gas chamber, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers' minds. The credits of this production include: Director and Choreographer: Matthew Steffens, Music Director: Justin Ramos, Artistic Director of Virginia Theatre Festival: Jenny Wales.

“Don’t tell Mama” is one of my favorite numbers of the show because I get to embody different personas and explore that energy face to face with the audience, while dancing to Matthew Steffens amazing choreography. Also "Mein Herr" is a very special number for me, I love the speed and rhythm of it and the challenge of having to sing in another language that isn’t mine neither English. This number has been constructed to be the most delicious, calculated chaos. Dancing this show is a dream". 

SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival
Photo Credit: Ken Huth @huthphoto

Before her move to America, Anna was involved in various theatrical productions in Spain, including notable shows like A Chorus Line. Anna's artistic career in the United States has evolved from commercial work to theater. Initially, she appeared in numerous TV commercials, including notable channels like Telemundo and Univision. She performed in multiple theater productions as “Broadway Bares” and was part of the last productions of Transcendence’s Theater Company “The Gala” and “Let’s Dance” under the guidance of Luis Salgado, whom Anna considers a father figure in her artistic journey. Additionally, she appeared in music videos for different Latin artists such as J.Balbin.

Anna emphasizes the values of hard work, consistency and determination, stating, "These three elements are what I always strive for". "I have a lot of passion in how I do things, not only in dance but in my day-to-day life.”

As Anna continues to captivate audiences with her performances, she serves as a role model  to aspiring artists worldwide. With her pasion in persuing her artistic dreams, Anna Aliau Guerra is undoubtedly an artist to watch as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.



RELATED STORIES

1
SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING HELGA IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Fe Photo
SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival

What did our critic think of MMMMM at Mmmm? Anna Aliau Guerra, a 29-year-old artist  from Barcelona, Spain, who has been making waves in the city that never sleeps for the past six years. Recently, she concluded her final performance in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theater Festival, produced by Mathew Stephens in Charlottesville, Virginia. Portraying the character of Helga with grace and professionalism, Anna captivated audiences throughout the show.

2
VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall Photo
VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall

The sensational tango musical VOVER by TANGO LOVERS comes back to the USA stages this Fall.

3
Carmen Ezcurras OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires Photo
Carmen Ezcurra's OTRA HISTORIA DE NUEVA YORK To Premier In Buenos Aires

Based on the experiences of the Argentine actor in NYC comes her third solo cabaret show, alongside Francisco Huaricapcha on keys, with new music and heartfelt stories about her year at an acting studio in the Big Apple.

4
Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month Photo
Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month

Nestor en Bloque se presentará el día Martes 29 de Agosto en el Teatro Gran Rex.

From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicitas h... (read more about this author)

SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival
Review: VENEZUELAN ARTIST YOALDRI MESSINA SHINES IN LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & QUIARA 'IN THE HEIGHTS' at At Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 'Main Stage'Review: VENEZUELAN ARTIST YOALDRI MESSINA SHINES IN LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & QUIARA 'IN THE HEIGHTS' at At Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 'Main Stage'
Venezuelan-Costa Rican PERFORMER, OSCAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ, in the new production of IN THE HEIGHTS at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalVenezuelan-Costa Rican PERFORMER, OSCAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ, in the new production of IN THE HEIGHTS at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
Review: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos AiresReview: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos Aires

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You