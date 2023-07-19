SPANISH ARTIST, ANNA ALIAU GUERRA, PORTRAYING 'HELGA' IN CABARET at the Virginia Theatre Festival

Photo Credit: Jeremey Adam Rey @lifeinaj.a.r

Anna Aliau Guerra, an artist from Barcelona, Spain, concluded her final performance in the production of Cabaret at the Virginia Theatre Festival, directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens in Culbreth Theatre in Charlottesville, Virginia. Portraying the character of Helga, one of the Cabaret’s Kit Kat Club dancers, Anna captivated audiences throughout the show.

Photo Credit: Tristan Williams @tristanwilliams

Anna's journey with Cabaret began in early June, with a month of rehearsals and show preparation, followed by two weeks of running the show. The Tony Award-winning musical takes place in Berlin in 1929 as the Nazi Party rises to power in Germany.

This production has powerful, meaningful and unexpected final scene that leaves the audience deep in thought. Actors dressed in tattered clothes ascend the stairs as if heading towards a gas chamber, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers' minds. The credits of this production include: Director and Choreographer: Matthew Steffens, Music Director: Justin Ramos, Artistic Director of Virginia Theatre Festival: Jenny Wales.

“Don’t tell Mama” is one of my favorite numbers of the show because I get to embody different personas and explore that energy face to face with the audience, while dancing to Matthew Steffens amazing choreography. Also "Mein Herr" is a very special number for me, I love the speed and rhythm of it and the challenge of having to sing in another language that isn’t mine neither English. This number has been constructed to be the most delicious, calculated chaos. Dancing this show is a dream".

Photo Credit: Ken Huth @huthphoto

Before her move to America, Anna was involved in various theatrical productions in Spain, including notable shows like A Chorus Line. Anna's artistic career in the United States has evolved from commercial work to theater. Initially, she appeared in numerous TV commercials, including notable channels like Telemundo and Univision. She performed in multiple theater productions as “Broadway Bares” and was part of the last productions of Transcendence’s Theater Company “The Gala” and “Let’s Dance” under the guidance of Luis Salgado, whom Anna considers a father figure in her artistic journey. Additionally, she appeared in music videos for different Latin artists such as J.Balbin.

Anna emphasizes the values of hard work, consistency and determination, stating, "These three elements are what I always strive for". "I have a lot of passion in how I do things, not only in dance but in my day-to-day life.”

As Anna continues to captivate audiences with her performances, she serves as a role model to aspiring artists worldwide. With her pasion in persuing her artistic dreams, Anna Aliau Guerra is undoubtedly an artist to watch as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.