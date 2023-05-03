Previews: Sneak peak of QUERIDO EVAN performing songs from their upcoming opening show at the International Book Fair of Buenos Aires

On Saturday, April 29th, the cast of Querido Evan, the multi-award-winning Broadway show, performed some of their iconic songs at the 47th International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, as a preview of their opening night show on May 5th at the Metropolitan Theater.

The creative team, cast, and members of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association got together at this event to talk about youth problems addressed by the show/book related to mental health, bullying and social networks.

Cast of Querido Evan at Feria Internacional del Libro in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The event was organized by Fundación El Libro and took place in one of its auditoriums with free admission for the public. The call was excellent, the line to enter the venue was packed with enthusiastic young fans of the book,show and/or film. The amount of fans who showed up at the event was so big that many had to stay outside for security and capacity reasons.

Dear Evan Hansen is a Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Steven Levenson. The musical follows Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety, "who invents an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn". Is the most moving and award-winning story of the last decade both on Broadway and in London, and THIS is going to be the first time the show will be performed completely in Spanish under the creative eye of general producer, Paul del Campo.

Querido Evan premieres on May 5th at the Metropolitan Theater in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Click here! to purchase tickets