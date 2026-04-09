Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform POETICS IN CONTRAST in May

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Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Poetics in Contrast next month. The classical concert featuring Symphony No. 2 in D minor, H. 153 will take place at the renowned Teatro Colón on May 30, 2026, as part of the venue’s ongoing 2026 concert season.

The performance is categorized as a classical concert and will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at one of the world’s most celebrated opera houses, widely recognized for its exceptional acoustics and cultural significance. Teatro Colón is frequently ranked among the top opera houses globally and remains a central hub for major orchestral and operatic performances.

The program includes Symphony No. 2 in D minor, H. 153, a work attributed to composers Arthur Honegger and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky as part of the listed program credits. Performers for the concert are expected to be announced closer to the event date.