BWW Review: LO QUIERO YA at GalpÃ³n De Guevara

Lo Quiero Ya (I want it Now) is an Argentinian musical about young people and modern life in Buenos Aires. The show won a Premio Hugo (Argentinian Tonys) for Best Off-Broadway Musical in 2018.

There are 12 characters on stage running around the city trying to get through their day, each of them with different backgrounds, professions, incomes, etc, but all related to each other in the unstoppable rhythm of modern life. Their experiences show the seeming importance of ¨being somebody¨ before you turn 30. We see them struggle to reach succes, to be acknowledged, and to try to reach their objectives in life, while experiencing a regular day with their very packed schedules.

In deep, it shows a generation of young people ready and capable of getting everything they want but going crazy with the anxiety and frustration of wanting to reach it all NOW. It also reflects the feelings in the 4G Era, regardinf the difference between what is reality and what is ¨social media reality¨, which gives pointed criticism towards society nowadays. Each audience member can relate to at least one of the 12 performers, which helps create an immediate empathy between the audience and the cast.

The set-up is original and simple, a beautiful stage with few props, great lighting design, excellent sound and nice songs. The live performances and the singing are delightful with talent all around! The orchestra is placed on stage, dressed as coffee shop workers and they are beautifully integrated into every scene.

The show will be running until May 19th.

