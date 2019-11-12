BWW Review: FOREVER YOUNG at Picadero

¨Forever Young¨ takes time in the 2050's where six friends, in their eldery years, spend their days peacefully in a nursing home between rehabilitation exercises, medicines and pleasant memories.

However, every time the nurse leaves the room, the spirit of pop and rock & roll magically comes alive and our dear charcaters decide to resist the time pass with an unbeatable secret weapon: MUSIC!!!!

FOREVER YOUNG is a hilarious, tender and intelligent musical for "young people" of any age; with the songs and musical hymns of the 70's, 80's and 90's that are already part of our DNA; Including the biggest hits of Queen, Eurythmics, Alphaville, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, and even argentinian national rock. This show feels like a wave of fresh air in the world of conventional music.

The musical arrangements are wonderfull and the singers are TOP level.

The cast of this show is composed of great artists:

WALLY CANELLA

GERMAN TRIPEL

MARTIN RUIZ

Florencia Otero RAMOS

ANDREA LOVERA

Melania Lenoir

Ivanna Rossi

HERNAN MATORRA





