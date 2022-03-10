BWW Interview with CAMILA CARDONA, Argentinian artist and cast member of the new all SPANISH PRODUCTION OF ¨ON YOUR FEET¨! at Teatro Gala, Washington DC

Camila Cardona is an Argentine artist who was recently chosen to be part of the show On Your Feet, which tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan . This production will start playing on May 5th at Teatro Gala in Washington DC under the direction of Broadway Performer and Choreographer, Luis Salgado.

On Your Feet is a musical that opened its doors on Broadway in 2015, and has been nominated for numerous awards including a Tony Award for Best Choreography. The original Broadway cast starred actress Ana Villafañe who most recently was seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

This new production of On Your Feet will be a world premiering in Spanish under the direction of Luis Salgado, who performed in the original cast on Broadway in 2016.

Camila: "When I lived in Mexico I wanted to work with Luis so badly, I greatly admire his career, him as a person, as a choreographer and now as a director".

Camila Cardona, is an Argentine dancer who started training when she was 5 years old. She has since dedicated her life to dancing and acting and now at the age of 25 is performing around the world.

In Argentina, Camila started her career dancing in Off Broadway productions and performing on popular TV shows in Buenos Aires. The TV exposure took her to Mexico where she was cast in an original show entitled "En el 2000", and she was also cast in the Mexican telenovela The Queen is Me, broadcasted by Televisa starring Michelle Renaud and Lamba García.

Next she was cast in the Netflix show "Who Killed Sarah", before travelling back to Argentina where she won a scholarship to train at Point Park University in Pittsburg, PA.

CC: "On my university break I came to NYC for a couple of days with some friends. We went to some Broadway shows, also we were taking some dance classes and that's when I got to know that On your feet, the musical, was looking for Spanish speaking Performers. After numerous callbacks I was cast in the show! On your Feet is a musical loved and respected by the Latino community in the US, and the fact that this time it will be produced entirely in Spanish is quite an event. I am very excited for everything that I am experiencing and it feels like a lot in a very short time. But I know and I am sure that I am ready for it. Representing my country in this incredible work makes me very proud. It is like a dream come true."

Camila Cardona's enthusiasm for her art is contagious. We can't wait to see her perform in this new production and we wish her the best for her career in the US.