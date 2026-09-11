A TRAVES DE LA LUZ Will Come to Teatro Colon

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The Teatro Colón will present A través de la luz on Sept. 12 as part of the Filarmónica de Buenos Aires' 80th anniversary season. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. in the Sala Principal.

The program will be conducted by Zoe Zeniodi and will feature violinist Vadim Gluzman and soprano Aphrodite Patoulidou.

The first part of the program will feature Pēteris Vasks' Violin Concerto No. 1, “Luz distante,” composed in 1996-1997. The work will be presented in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vasks' birth.

The second part will feature Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G major, composed in 1899-1900. The symphony consists of four movements: “Bedächtig, nicht eilen,” “In gemächlicher Bewegung, ohne Hast,” “Ruhevoll, poco adagio” and “Wir geniessen die Himmlischen Freuden. Sehr behaglich.”

The performance has an estimated total duration of 104 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. The first part is approximately 30 minutes, while the second part is approximately 54 minutes.

The Filarmónica de Buenos Aires will perform under concertmaster Xavier Inchausti and associate concertmaster Tatiana Glava. The orchestra will include its sections of first and second violins, violas, cellos, double basses, flutes, piccolo, oboes, English horn, clarinets, bass clarinet, requinto clarinet, bassoons, contrabassoon, French horns, trumpets, tenor and bass trombones, tuba, timpani, percussion and harps.

Alejandra Gandini serves as executive director, with Luz Rocco as coordinator and Maximiliano Ríos as assistant coordinator. Augusto Reinhold and Nicolás Rébora and Diego Glaser serve as music copyists and correctors.

Tickets are available through the Buenos Aires ticketing system.

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